What's the Dill? The History of the Pickle

Pickles have been around for thousands of years, dating back as early as 2030 B.C.E. when cucumbers began spreading their way across Mesopotamia. The cucumbers had to be soaked in an acidic brine to preserve them for transport and the pickle was born. The first mention of pickles appears in ancient Chinese manuscripts that are more than 9,000 years old.

Anthropologists think Cleopatra attributed the nutrients in pickles to her beauty, and that they were a favorite food of many notable figures throughout history, including Napoleon Bonaparte and Julius Caesar.

Advertisement

When Christopher Columbus voyaged to the New World, he had pickles on his ships to prevent scurvy among his crew. The English brought their methods for making sweet pickles with vinegar, sugar and spices to the New World.

The term "pickle" likely originated from either the Dutch word "pekel" or northern German "pókel," which means "salt" or "brine." These two elements play a crucial role in the pickling process.

During the Victorian era in England, pickles were a status symbol for the wealthy, as was the pickle castor. This was a piece of luxurious serving ware used to hold pickled produce. Pickling cucumbers was common among families with private gardens in the 19th century, and pickles were an essential part of daily meals.