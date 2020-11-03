The Scoville Scale: How Hot Is That Pepper?

Now, scientists extract the heat-inducing chemicals and measure their "pungency" by using High-Performance Liquid Chromatography. The relative "heat" is measured in Scoville heat units (SHUs). That stands as the primary means of determining spiciness in food (and the effectiveness, in another use of capsaicin — which is one of the major capsaicinoids — of pepper spray).

A bell pepper, for example, checks in on the Scoville scale at zero SHUs. Chomping down on a bell pepper would not prompt so much as a raised eyebrow or a reach for a glass of water. But that's the absolute bottom of the scale. From there, things get interesting.

Jalapeños, plenty spicy for a lot of people, rate relatively low on the Scoville scale (roughly around 5,000 SHUs). Above those are peppers like habanero, cayenne and Tabasco. For the truly adventurous, there's the Carolina Reaper, considered the hottest pepper in the world. At about 2 million SHUs, the Reaper rates, according to Chili Pepper Madness, somewhere between 175 and 880 times hotter than your garden variety jalapeño.

If you're asking yourself why someone would eat something that hot, it's a legitimate question.

"I think that there's a sort of a psychological addiction going on. And people who do like it hot and spicy tend to eat it constantly. Rarely do they give it up. You don't hear people say, 'I used to eat hot and spicy, and now I'm eating bland again,'" DeWitt says. "They just stick with what they like to death. Spiciness in their food gives them some sort of a thrill."