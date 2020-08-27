5 Sweet and Healthy Uses for Honey

" " Honey is made up of almost 200 compounds, including water, sugars, proteins, loads of enzymes, amino acids, vitamins, minerals and various plant compounds. boonchai wedmakawand/Getty Images

Honey's great for a lot of things: sweetening tea, making baklava sticky, feeding a hungry bear. Yes, humanity has had a love affair with honey and bee-related products since time immemorial: Honey was sacred to the ancient Egyptians; the ancient Chinese made a fermented drink with it as early as 9,000 years ago; and the ancient Greeks and Romans used it as medicine to treat everything from stomach aches to flesh wounds.

Honey is complex stuff: It's made up of almost 200 compounds, including water, sugars, proteins, loads of enzymes, amino acids, vitamins, minerals and various plant compounds. And the ancient people were right to rub it on everything — modern science has proven it's pretty miraculous. Here are some applications for honey that might just save you some money — or a run to the pharmacy: