Is Guava the Superfood You're Not Eating?

Although the taste is a pleasant surprise to wary new guava-eaters, the real power is in the fruit's nutritional profile since it's low in saturated fat, sugar and cholesterol. One fruit (weighing about 55 grams or 2 ounces) has just 38 calories, 5 grams of sugar, and 0.5 grams of fat. Its "superfruit" reputation is also helped along by an impressive vitamin and mineral content, as it's rich in Vitamins A and C, as well as folic acid, potassium, manganese and copper.

Health-wise, guava provides excellent and tangible gastrointestinal benefits. "Guava is a very good source of fiber, thus it can assist with digestive health," Michelle Lowery, R.D., clinical nutrition manager at Placentia-Linda Hospital in Placentia, California, says via email. She notes that 1 cup of raw guava (about two fruits) packs around 9 grams of gut-friendly fiber. This is a pretty big deal because many people live in a serious fiber deficit. "According to the U.S. dietary guidelines, most people only consume [around] 15 grams of fiber per day; however, women require 25 grams of fiber daily and men 38 grams," she adds.

Advertisement

Research also indicates that guava is an excellent source of natural antioxidants, always a good thing thanks to their immune system-boosting properties. Diabetics and others with blood sugar problems might also want to take note of the fruit, as research has shown that guava eaten without the peel can regulate blood glucose levels and reduce cholesterol. Guava leaf tea can also help pre-diabetics, because it's known to keep blood sugar from spiking after meals. Perhaps the best news is that although there's always the possibility of allergy or adverse reaction to any food or drink, there are no known toxic risks associated with guava, Lowery says.

In fact, pretty much the only cautionary remark is that there isn't enough information yet concerning whether guava consumed in medicinal or supplement quantities is safe or otherwise for pregnant or breast-feeding women. Therefore, it's smart to refrain from going overboard and take only the daily recommended food quantities until it's been studied further. To that end, a typical serving is about 1 cup (100 grams or two fruits), in line with Lowery's suggestion. "If someone is looking to increase their Vitamin C and fiber intake, I would recommend a serving size daily," she says.

About the only downside to guava is price and availability. Unless you live in a tropical climate, guavas could be expensive. As of July 26, 2019, 3 pounds (1.3 kilograms) of fresh guava on Amazon would run a buyer about $30, or $10 per pound, a pretty significant amount compared with 3 pounds of gala apples for $16.90 ($5.63 per pound).

Now That's Interesting Here's another benefit: Guava leaf extract has been shown to lessen abdominal cramps resulting from menstruation.