How to Cut a Watermelon

By: Jeremy Glass  |  Dec 14, 2020
cut watermelon
What could be more inviting than a watermelon cut into perfect wedges? Mariah Tauger/Getty Images

There are some things in the culinary world that are far more easily said than done. One shining example involves the unofficial fruit of summertime: the watermelon.

Made up of 92 percent water, they can weigh anywhere from 14 to 25 pounds (6 to 11 kilograms). The Carolina Cross variety can reach a staggering 200 pounds (91 kilograms)!

Advertisement

So, how does one actually go about cutting a watermelon without cutting off your fingers or wasting any precious fruit? Here are six simple steps to cutting one up like a pro.

Contents
  1. Find a Clean Surface
  2. Grab a Knife
  3. Slice Off One-third of Your Melon
  4. Cut Your Slice in Half
  5. Slice Your Slices
  6. Don't Forget to Compost Your Rind

1. Find a Clean Surface

Place your watermelon on a clean, flat surface so the stem is facing out.

Advertisement

2. Grab a Knife

A dependable chef's knife is an integral tool for any chef regardless of talent. You're gonna want to grab a sharp one for your watermelon.

Advertisement

3. Slice Off One-third of Your Melon

Using your eye, cut off one-third of your melon and place the larger piece aside for later. Take your one-third slice and place it cut-side down on your cutting board.

Advertisement

4. Cut Your Slice in Half

With the cut-side down, cut your slice in half. Next, continue by cutting 1-inch (2.54-centimeter) slices. Repeat with the other half of your melon.

Advertisement

5. Slice Your Slices

We know what you're thinking: There's a whole lot of slicing going on. While you're free to stop at Step 4 and dig into your massive slice of melon, cutting more manageable slices makes for an overall cleaner experience. Cut your slice into thirds and serve.

Advertisement

6. Don't Forget to Compost Your Rind

While some people are a bit more creative with how they deal with watermelon rind, composting is a quick, easy and essential way to reduce household waste.

Advertisement

Citation
Featured

Advertisement

Loading...