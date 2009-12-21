Enjoying time with friends makes the holidays -- or any day -- more enjoyable. If you're looking to save a little money, though, you can still have fun by entertaining at home. Whether it's a New Year's Eve countdown party or an intimate birthday party for friends, these 10 budget-friendly cocktail hors d'oeuvres will give you and your guests even more reason to celebrate. And you don't need a new custom kitchen to prepare these savory and sweet bites. Just making the most of your tiny flat with a minifridge and microwave can still score you the crown of hostess-with-the-mostest. The appetizer suggestions in the following sections make the most of a little bit of money, accentuated with a modest portion of creativity. Cheers and happy eating!
Advertisement