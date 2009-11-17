Holiday Menus
The Holiday Channel will get the ideas flowing for holidays filled with creative and delicious meals. Scare your friends with spooky treats and deck the halls with aromatic flavors of cinnamon and spice.
Forget mulled wine. This year stay warm with the spicy flavor of mulled beer!
Every Halloween, bags of triangle-shaped, yellow, orange and white candies fill trick-or-treat bags all over the U.S. But what exactly is candy corn?
Tired of those same old sugar cookies pressed into the same old snowman shape? Why not do some old-school baking this year? As in Sumerian old school.
Thanksgiving Day is No. 1 for cooking fire accidents, and turkey fryers are a big part of the problem. Here's why, scientifically speaking.
Thanksgiving is just as much about the sides as it is about the turkey, but many of the traditional holiday favorites are less than popular. Save yourself from ample amounts of unwanted leftovers by nixing these sides from your Turkey Day table.
By Jill Jaracz
Thanksgiving is normally a holiday filled with numerous guests, ample amounts of food and more than a little family drama. But when there's just two of you on Turkey Day, you have to plan things a little differently.
Turkey and stuffing are traditional for Thanksgiving, but they're not the only things to serve. Try mixing it up this year with some unexpected international cuisine, too.
By Alia Hoyt
From trick or treat candy bar cupcakes to Greek stuffing, the Holiday Hostesses have you covered with their delicious holiday recipes.
By TLC
If you're forced to cut gluten out of your diet, holidays like Thanksgiving can seem pretty bland. But for those with celiac disease, there are several substitutions you can make to keep Thanksgiving fare delicious, familiar and festive.
Ben Franklin may have regarded turkey as an honorable bird, but many folks don't think it's much of a palatable meal. Your Thanksgiving protein doesn't have to be a snoozer, so skip the tryptophan and mix it up a little.
Thanksgiving Day can be the stuff of memories, and cooks everywhere plan their menus carefully, plot out their seating arrangements and strategize their approach to dinner. What can you do to make your feast a success?
By Sara Elliott
You don't normally cook for 12 (or 20) -- which is why Thanksgiving can seem so stressful. You could opt to buy some of the menu items, but will people be able to tell? We've got some clever solutions to help you cover your tracks this year.
For those who don't fancy the hard-boiled, poached or scrambled varieties, a chocolate egg is the perfect Easter treat. Who thought to improve upon nature's most perfect food by mixing cocoa and sugar?
Symbolic foods are an integral part of the festivities surrounding Chinese New Year, the most important holiday on the Chinese calendar.
Coming up with the right words to ring in the new year isn't as difficult as it might seem. What things do you need to keep in mind when composing a New Year's toast that your friends and family won't forget?
A festive, fruity punch or some delicious spiced eggnog can really bring a party together, but how can you prepare the perfect holiday punch for your party?
By Sara Elliott
If you're throwing a cocktail party, the biggest part of your budget goes toward the cocktails. After you buy the liquor, wine and beer, how can you make do with minimal funds for food? We've got some ideas.
Throwing a memorable cocktail party doesn't have to be a costly celebration. Try these tips for planning the perfect party without breaking your budget.
By Sara Elliott
Even though most people host a traditional holiday meal with the roasted turkey and all the trimmings, some people shun tradition in favor of doing something a little different. Try the grill instead of the oven for a unique holiday dinner this year.
With some planning and organization, you can host a holiday potluck that shows your guests' cooking prowess as well as your hospitality to advantage.
By Sara Elliott
Every fall, dieters, amateur nutritionists and healthy eaters everywhere start putting together a battle plan for surviving the holiday onslaught of great-tasting but bad-for-you foods. Have you come up with your plan yet?
By Sara Elliott
If you're a holiday traditionalist at the dinner table, you're likely to have a turkey and a ham for the meat lovers. You could go the easy route and buy a pre-cooked ham, but where's the fun in that? Make your holiday ham your own.
Cooking a turkey is a huge job for any chef. Just the size of the bird itself can be intimidating, not to mention all of the horror stories associated with the ghosts of ruined turkeys past. But it's easier than ever to cook the perfect bird.
By Sara Elliott
Thanksgiving is all about spending time with your family and friends, but having a tasty turkey doesn't hurt! Learn how to make the perfect Thanksgiving turkey.
Sugar plums bring to mind memories of "The Nutcracker" and "'Twas the Night Before Christmas." While they are pretty labor-intensive to make, they easily can become a family tradition in your home year after year.
By Sara Elliott