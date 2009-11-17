Holiday Menus

The Holiday Channel will get the ideas flowing for holidays filled with creative and delicious meals. Scare your friends with spooky treats and deck the halls with aromatic flavors of cinnamon and spice.

Spread Holiday Cheer With a Good Mulled Beer
Spread Holiday Cheer With a Good Mulled Beer

Forget mulled wine. This year stay warm with the spicy flavor of mulled beer!

By Stephanie Vermillion

What Is Candy Corn and How Is It Made?
What Is Candy Corn and How Is It Made?

Every Halloween, bags of triangle-shaped, yellow, orange and white candies fill trick-or-treat bags all over the U.S. But what exactly is candy corn?

By Stephanie Watson & Kathryn Whitbourne

Cuneiform Cookies Just in Time for the Holidays!
Cuneiform Cookies Just in Time for the Holidays!

Tired of those same old sugar cookies pressed into the same old snowman shape? Why not do some old-school baking this year? As in Sumerian old school.

By Kate Kershner

Why Turkey Fryers Explode
Why Turkey Fryers Explode

Thanksgiving Day is No. 1 for cooking fire accidents, and turkey fryers are a big part of the problem. Here's why, scientifically speaking.

By Kathryn Whitbourne

10 Thanksgiving Sides No One Cares About
10 Thanksgiving Sides No One Cares About

Thanksgiving is just as much about the sides as it is about the turkey, but many of the traditional holiday favorites are less than popular. Save yourself from ample amounts of unwanted leftovers by nixing these sides from your Turkey Day table.

By Jill Jaracz

Thanksgiving for Two: Your Perfect Menu
Thanksgiving for Two: Your Perfect Menu

Thanksgiving is normally a holiday filled with numerous guests, ample amounts of food and more than a little family drama. But when there's just two of you on Turkey Day, you have to plan things a little differently.

By Chris Obenschain

10 International Dishes for Your Thanksgiving Spread
10 International Dishes for Your Thanksgiving Spread

Turkey and stuffing are traditional for Thanksgiving, but they're not the only things to serve. Try mixing it up this year with some unexpected international cuisine, too.

By Alia Hoyt

Holiday Hostess Recipes
Holiday Hostess Recipes

From trick or treat candy bar cupcakes to Greek stuffing, the Holiday Hostesses have you covered with their delicious holiday recipes.

By TLC

Planning a Gluten-free Thanksgiving
Planning a Gluten-free Thanksgiving

If you're forced to cut gluten out of your diet, holidays like Thanksgiving can seem pretty bland. But for those with celiac disease, there are several substitutions you can make to keep Thanksgiving fare delicious, familiar and festive.

By Christine Venzon

Turkey-free Thanksgivings
Turkey-free Thanksgivings

Ben Franklin may have regarded turkey as an honorable bird, but many folks don't think it's much of a palatable meal. Your Thanksgiving protein doesn't have to be a snoozer, so skip the tryptophan and mix it up a little.

By Emilie Sennebogen

10 Things You Can Do Right Now to Prep for Thanksgiving
10 Things You Can Do Right Now to Prep for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Day can be the stuff of memories, and cooks everywhere plan their menus carefully, plot out their seating arrangements and strategize their approach to dinner. What can you do to make your feast a success?

By Sara Elliott

Fake or Make? What to Buy and What to Make Yourself for Thanksgiving
Fake or Make? What to Buy and What to Make Yourself for Thanksgiving

You don't normally cook for 12 (or 20) -- which is why Thanksgiving can seem so stressful. You could opt to buy some of the menu items, but will people be able to tell? We've got some clever solutions to help you cover your tracks this year.

By Laurie L. Dove

Who Started the Chocolate Egg?
Who Started the Chocolate Egg?

For those who don't fancy the hard-boiled, poached or scrambled varieties, a chocolate egg is the perfect Easter treat. Who thought to improve upon nature's most perfect food by mixing cocoa and sugar?

By Chris Obenschain

Symbolic Chinese New Year Foods
Symbolic Chinese New Year Foods

Symbolic foods are an integral part of the festivities surrounding Chinese New Year, the most important holiday on the Chinese calendar.

Ringing in the New Year: Toasting 101
Ringing in the New Year: Toasting 101

Coming up with the right words to ring in the new year isn't as difficult as it might seem. What things do you need to keep in mind when composing a New Year's toast that your friends and family won't forget?

By Emilie Sennebogen

How to Make the Perfect Holiday Punch
How to Make the Perfect Holiday Punch

A festive, fruity punch or some delicious spiced eggnog can really bring a party together, but how can you prepare the perfect holiday punch for your party?

By Sara Elliott

10 Budget-friendly Cocktail Hors d'Oeuvres
10 Budget-friendly Cocktail Hors d'Oeuvres

If you're throwing a cocktail party, the biggest part of your budget goes toward the cocktails. After you buy the liquor, wine and beer, how can you make do with minimal funds for food? We've got some ideas.

By Victoria Vogt

Cocktail Parties on a Budget
Cocktail Parties on a Budget

Throwing a memorable cocktail party doesn't have to be a costly celebration. Try these tips for planning the perfect party without breaking your budget.

By Sara Elliott

How to Throw a Holiday Grilling Party
How to Throw a Holiday Grilling Party

Even though most people host a traditional holiday meal with the roasted turkey and all the trimmings, some people shun tradition in favor of doing something a little different. Try the grill instead of the oven for a unique holiday dinner this year.

By Emilie Sennebogen

How to Host a Holiday Potluck
How to Host a Holiday Potluck

With some planning and organization, you can host a holiday potluck that shows your guests' cooking prowess as well as your hospitality to advantage.

By Sara Elliott

Which holiday food is the worst for my body and why?
Which holiday food is the worst for my body and why?

Every fall, dieters, amateur nutritionists and healthy eaters everywhere start putting together a battle plan for surviving the holiday onslaught of great-tasting but bad-for-you foods. Have you come up with your plan yet?

By Sara Elliott

How to Cook a Perfect Holiday Ham
How to Cook a Perfect Holiday Ham

If you're a holiday traditionalist at the dinner table, you're likely to have a turkey and a ham for the meat lovers. You could go the easy route and buy a pre-cooked ham, but where's the fun in that? Make your holiday ham your own.

By Emilie Sennebogen

How to Cook the Perfect Turkey
How to Cook the Perfect Turkey

Cooking a turkey is a huge job for any chef. Just the size of the bird itself can be intimidating, not to mention all of the horror stories associated with the ghosts of ruined turkeys past. But it's easier than ever to cook the perfect bird.

By Sara Elliott

The Perfect Thanksgiving Turkey Pictures
The Perfect Thanksgiving Turkey Pictures

Thanksgiving is all about spending time with your family and friends, but having a tasty turkey doesn't hurt! Learn how to make the perfect Thanksgiving turkey.

Homemade Sugar Plums
Homemade Sugar Plums

Sugar plums bring to mind memories of "The Nutcracker" and "'Twas the Night Before Christmas." While they are pretty labor-intensive to make, they easily can become a family tradition in your home year after year.

By Sara Elliott