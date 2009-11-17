Holiday Season Menus

The Holiday Season is a fast paced time of year filled with parties, shopping and decorating. Prepare yourself this season by taking a look at the articles in this section. Learn about classic traditions to just plain making the holidays simple.

Cuneiform Cookies Just in Time for the Holidays!
Cuneiform Cookies Just in Time for the Holidays!

Tired of those same old sugar cookies pressed into the same old snowman shape? Why not do some old-school baking this year? As in Sumerian old school.

By Kate Kershner

Holiday Hostess Recipes
Holiday Hostess Recipes

From trick or treat candy bar cupcakes to Greek stuffing, the Holiday Hostesses have you covered with their delicious holiday recipes.

By TLC

Symbolic Chinese New Year Foods
Symbolic Chinese New Year Foods

Symbolic foods are an integral part of the festivities surrounding Chinese New Year, the most important holiday on the Chinese calendar.

Ringing in the New Year: Toasting 101
Ringing in the New Year: Toasting 101

Coming up with the right words to ring in the new year isn't as difficult as it might seem. What things do you need to keep in mind when composing a New Year's toast that your friends and family won't forget?

By Emilie Sennebogen

How to Make the Perfect Holiday Punch
How to Make the Perfect Holiday Punch

A festive, fruity punch or some delicious spiced eggnog can really bring a party together, but how can you prepare the perfect holiday punch for your party?

By Sara Elliott

10 Budget-friendly Cocktail Hors d'Oeuvres
10 Budget-friendly Cocktail Hors d'Oeuvres

If you're throwing a cocktail party, the biggest part of your budget goes toward the cocktails. After you buy the liquor, wine and beer, how can you make do with minimal funds for food? We've got some ideas.

By Victoria Vogt

Cocktail Parties on a Budget
Cocktail Parties on a Budget

Throwing a memorable cocktail party doesn't have to be a costly celebration. Try these tips for planning the perfect party without breaking your budget.

By Sara Elliott

How to Throw a Holiday Grilling Party
How to Throw a Holiday Grilling Party

Even though most people host a traditional holiday meal with the roasted turkey and all the trimmings, some people shun tradition in favor of doing something a little different. Try the grill instead of the oven for a unique holiday dinner this year.

By Emilie Sennebogen

How to Host a Holiday Potluck
How to Host a Holiday Potluck

With some planning and organization, you can host a holiday potluck that shows your guests' cooking prowess as well as your hospitality to advantage.

By Sara Elliott

Which holiday food is the worst for my body and why?
Which holiday food is the worst for my body and why?

Every fall, dieters, amateur nutritionists and healthy eaters everywhere start putting together a battle plan for surviving the holiday onslaught of great-tasting but bad-for-you foods. Have you come up with your plan yet?

By Sara Elliott

How to Cook a Perfect Holiday Ham
How to Cook a Perfect Holiday Ham

If you're a holiday traditionalist at the dinner table, you're likely to have a turkey and a ham for the meat lovers. You could go the easy route and buy a pre-cooked ham, but where's the fun in that? Make your holiday ham your own.

By Emilie Sennebogen

How to Have a Gluten-free Holiday
How to Have a Gluten-free Holiday

A merry holiday season for most people includes indulging in baked goods and traditional recipes with all the trimmings. If you're on a gluten-free diet, though, enjoying holiday fare can be a bit more challenging.

By Sara Elliott

Top 10 International Holiday Food Traditions
Top 10 International Holiday Food Traditions

Each culture has its own holidays, traditions and celebrations. And with each of these comes a unique menu to ward off spirits, pay homage to ancestors or bring good luck.

By Kathy Price-Robinson

How to Prepare Your China, Linens and Silver for Holiday Use
How to Prepare Your China, Linens and Silver for Holiday Use

China, linens and silver are commonly brought out and dusted off for special meals during the holiday season. Show your goods off the right way and pay special attention to them, so they can make a successful holiday debut.

By Emilie Sennebogen

How to Host a Holiday Cookie Swap
How to Host a Holiday Cookie Swap

We serve them, eat them and give them away as gifts. What could be yummier than a decorative tin or platter of chewy, nutty, frosted or crunchy cookies as a holiday gift? Why, lots more cookies, of course!

By Sara Elliott

Top 10 Classic Holiday Foods
Top 10 Classic Holiday Foods

Some dishes we only eat once a year on the appropriate holiday, which makes then even more dear to our hearts. How did these foods become tied to certain occasions?

By Debra Ronca

How to Host a Holiday Open House
How to Host a Holiday Open House

Unless you entertain all the time, hosting a get-together can be intimidating. But because there's no specific time for dining and other activities, an open house is a casual approach to having people over.

By Sara Elliott

10 Ways to Squeeze in a Workout During the Holidays
10 Ways to Squeeze in a Workout During the Holidays

When the weather is frigid and you've got a million holiday parties to attend, who has time to go to the gym? You'll have to find other ways to get moving and burning up those holiday calories.

By Sarah Winkler

Why do we binge eat during the holidays?
Why do we binge eat during the holidays?

As you sit post-holiday meal, slumped in your chair all bloated and listless, the only words running through your head are, "Why did I eat so much?" But food comas are just another in the long list of holiday traditions.

By Emilie Sennebogen

Holiday Foods
Holiday Foods

Holiday foods include everything from great savory dishes to decadent desserts. Learn tips on everything from holiday beverages to what to do with leftovers to how to make the best holiday cookies you can this winter season.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Holiday Cooking Tips
Holiday Cooking Tips

Cooking a great feast to share with family and friends is one of the many joys of the holidays -- and one of the many stresses. Take the stress out of your cooking projects with these helpful hints.

By the Editors of Easy Home Cooking Magazine

How to Enjoy the Holidays as a Diabetic
How to Enjoy the Holidays as a Diabetic

The holidays can be a challenging time of year for people who are trying to watch what they eat. If you have diabetes, the challenge becomes even greater. This article offers plenty of suggestions on how to enjoy your favorite holiday treats.

By the Editors of Diabetic Cooking Magazine