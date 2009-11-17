Holiday Season Menus
The Holiday Season is a fast paced time of year filled with parties, shopping and decorating. Prepare yourself this season by taking a look at the articles in this section. Learn about classic traditions to just plain making the holidays simple.
Spread Holiday Cheer With a Good Mulled Beer
Homemade Sugar Plums
Christmas Cookies 101
Who Started the Chocolate Egg?
Egg Facts
Why do eggs turn hard when you boil them?
What Is Candy Corn and How Is It Made?
10 Frightening Halloween Recipes
How to Make a "Find Your Way Blind" Haunted House (With Food!)
Why Turkey Fryers Explode
10 Thanksgiving Sides No One Cares About
10 International Dishes for Your Thanksgiving Spread
Tired of those same old sugar cookies pressed into the same old snowman shape? Why not do some old-school baking this year? As in Sumerian old school.
From trick or treat candy bar cupcakes to Greek stuffing, the Holiday Hostesses have you covered with their delicious holiday recipes.
By TLC
Symbolic foods are an integral part of the festivities surrounding Chinese New Year, the most important holiday on the Chinese calendar.
Coming up with the right words to ring in the new year isn't as difficult as it might seem. What things do you need to keep in mind when composing a New Year's toast that your friends and family won't forget?
A festive, fruity punch or some delicious spiced eggnog can really bring a party together, but how can you prepare the perfect holiday punch for your party?
By Sara Elliott
If you're throwing a cocktail party, the biggest part of your budget goes toward the cocktails. After you buy the liquor, wine and beer, how can you make do with minimal funds for food? We've got some ideas.
Throwing a memorable cocktail party doesn't have to be a costly celebration. Try these tips for planning the perfect party without breaking your budget.
By Sara Elliott
Even though most people host a traditional holiday meal with the roasted turkey and all the trimmings, some people shun tradition in favor of doing something a little different. Try the grill instead of the oven for a unique holiday dinner this year.
With some planning and organization, you can host a holiday potluck that shows your guests' cooking prowess as well as your hospitality to advantage.
By Sara Elliott
Every fall, dieters, amateur nutritionists and healthy eaters everywhere start putting together a battle plan for surviving the holiday onslaught of great-tasting but bad-for-you foods. Have you come up with your plan yet?
By Sara Elliott
If you're a holiday traditionalist at the dinner table, you're likely to have a turkey and a ham for the meat lovers. You could go the easy route and buy a pre-cooked ham, but where's the fun in that? Make your holiday ham your own.
A merry holiday season for most people includes indulging in baked goods and traditional recipes with all the trimmings. If you're on a gluten-free diet, though, enjoying holiday fare can be a bit more challenging.
By Sara Elliott
Each culture has its own holidays, traditions and celebrations. And with each of these comes a unique menu to ward off spirits, pay homage to ancestors or bring good luck.
China, linens and silver are commonly brought out and dusted off for special meals during the holiday season. Show your goods off the right way and pay special attention to them, so they can make a successful holiday debut.
We serve them, eat them and give them away as gifts. What could be yummier than a decorative tin or platter of chewy, nutty, frosted or crunchy cookies as a holiday gift? Why, lots more cookies, of course!
By Sara Elliott
Some dishes we only eat once a year on the appropriate holiday, which makes then even more dear to our hearts. How did these foods become tied to certain occasions?
By Debra Ronca
Unless you entertain all the time, hosting a get-together can be intimidating. But because there's no specific time for dining and other activities, an open house is a casual approach to having people over.
By Sara Elliott
When the weather is frigid and you've got a million holiday parties to attend, who has time to go to the gym? You'll have to find other ways to get moving and burning up those holiday calories.
As you sit post-holiday meal, slumped in your chair all bloated and listless, the only words running through your head are, "Why did I eat so much?" But food comas are just another in the long list of holiday traditions.
Holiday foods include everything from great savory dishes to decadent desserts. Learn tips on everything from holiday beverages to what to do with leftovers to how to make the best holiday cookies you can this winter season.
Cooking a great feast to share with family and friends is one of the many joys of the holidays -- and one of the many stresses. Take the stress out of your cooking projects with these helpful hints.
The holidays can be a challenging time of year for people who are trying to watch what they eat. If you have diabetes, the challenge becomes even greater. This article offers plenty of suggestions on how to enjoy your favorite holiday treats.