10 Frightening Halloween Recipes

This disgusting dude will make a perfect centerpiece for a gruesome Halloween buffet. First, you'll need to pick up a plastic skull. The closer it is to life-sized, the better.
You'll need:
- 1.5 pounds thin-sliced deli meat (ham works well)
- BBQ or cranberry sauce
- 2 cocktail onions
- 1 black olive
First, ensure your plastic skull is clean and dry. Spread whatever sauce you've chosen all over it. It will give the skull a bloody look as your guests lift away the meat.
Place the meat all over the skull, molding it with your clean hands. Tear up the pieces to make them fit better. Remember to leave openings at the eyes and mouth. Use extra sauce to get it to stick, if necessary. Make sure the entire skull is covered. If necessary, use a few toothpicks to keep the meat in place.
Next, stuff the cocktail onions into the eye sockets of the skull. Slice the ends off the black olive and place one on each onion to finish off the eyes.
Wrap loosely with plastic and refrigerate until you're ready to serve. Don't be afraid to get creative -- you can also use mozzarella balls or radishes for the eyes. Serve your meathead on a platter with a bed of lettuce and some bread or crackers.