10 Frightening Halloween Recipes

Everyone loves cupcakes. And with the popularity of the "Twilight" books and movies, vampires are pretty popular, as well. Here's how to give your cupcakes a whimsical "bite."

Prepare your favorite cupcake recipe. We suggest vanilla or white cake, as well as white frosting. Make them from a mix or from scratch, whichever you prefer. You'll also need a can of cherry pie filling. While the cupcakes bake, puree the cherry filling in your blender.

After the cupcakes are baked and completely cooled, take a paring knife and cut a small cone out of the center of each cupcake. Spoon the cherry filling into the cavity left in the cupcake. Then, slice off the tip of the cake cone and plug the hole in the cake. Frost as usual. When your guests bite into the cakes, the "blood" will come seeping out!

For added effect, use a toothpick to dribble a little more "blood" on the frosting, like a vampire bite.