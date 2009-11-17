Halloween Menus
Trick or treat, smell my feet, give me something good to read? In this section you will find frightening recipes to entertain your guests with while your kids carve a pumpkin for the front stoop.
Spread Holiday Cheer With a Good Mulled Beer
Homemade Sugar Plums
Christmas Cookies 101
Who Started the Chocolate Egg?
Egg Facts
Why do eggs turn hard when you boil them?
Cuneiform Cookies Just in Time for the Holidays!
Holiday Hostess Recipes
Symbolic Chinese New Year Foods
Why Turkey Fryers Explode
10 Thanksgiving Sides No One Cares About
10 International Dishes for Your Thanksgiving Spread
Every Halloween, bags of triangle-shaped, yellow, orange and white candies fill trick-or-treat bags all over the U.S. But what exactly is candy corn?
These recipes taste good, but they look disgusting. If you're clever, you'll have your Halloween party guests eating everything from cockroaches to kitty litter with these 10 scary recipes.
By Debra Ronca
Everything feels grosser when you're blindfolded and there's scary music playing. Besides peeled grapes, Jell-O and cold spaghetti, what slimy foods creep people out on Halloween?
By Debra Ronca
Let's say you're hosting a Halloween party, and you're dressing up as a witch. Wouldn't your costume be so much more convincing if it were paired with a gurgling kettle? Of course it would.
By Debra Ronca
You might associate bats with Halloween and spooky caves, but in some cultures around the world, the word "bat" conjures up images of a deep-fryer. Where do you find bat on the menu? And is it safe to eat?
You could say that Halloween is the kickoff to the holiday bingeing season. Loading up on chocolate bars and sugary lollipops doesn't do your body any favors, but these 10 treats will nourish it.
The stories of evil strangers tainting Halloween candy and apples with poison, glass and razor blades have prevailed for several decades. But are they true?