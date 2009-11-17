Halloween Menus

Trick or treat, smell my feet, give me something good to read? In this section you will find frightening recipes to entertain your guests with while your kids carve a pumpkin for the front stoop.

What Is Candy Corn and How Is It Made?
Every Halloween, bags of triangle-shaped, yellow, orange and white candies fill trick-or-treat bags all over the U.S. But what exactly is candy corn?

By Stephanie Watson & Kathryn Whitbourne

10 Frightening Halloween Recipes
These recipes taste good, but they look disgusting. If you're clever, you'll have your Halloween party guests eating everything from cockroaches to kitty litter with these 10 scary recipes.

By Debra Ronca

How to Make a "Find Your Way Blind" Haunted House (With Food!)
Everything feels grosser when you're blindfolded and there's scary music playing. Besides peeled grapes, Jell-O and cold spaghetti, what slimy foods creep people out on Halloween?

By Debra Ronca

How to Make a Gurgling Kettle
Let's say you're hosting a Halloween party, and you're dressing up as a witch. Wouldn't your costume be so much more convincing if it were paired with a gurgling kettle? Of course it would.

By Debra Ronca

Are bats a delicacy in some countries?
You might associate bats with Halloween and spooky caves, but in some cultures around the world, the word "bat" conjures up images of a deep-fryer. Where do you find bat on the menu? And is it safe to eat?

By Cristen Conger

10 Healthy Halloween Treats
You could say that Halloween is the kickoff to the holiday bingeing season. Loading up on chocolate bars and sugary lollipops doesn't do your body any favors, but these 10 treats will nourish it.

By Victoria Vogt

How Often Does Halloween Candy Tampering Really Happen?
The stories of evil strangers tainting Halloween candy and apples with poison, glass and razor blades have prevailed for several decades. But are they true?

By Stephanie Watson