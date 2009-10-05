10 Warming Winter Meals

Sometimes the simplest recipes make the best grub. Here's a way to make one heck of a baked potato. Perhaps you're accustomed to wrapping a potato with tin foil when you bake it. By doing this, you essentially steam it, leaving it soggy or moist. Instead, bake the potato sans tin foil for crispier skin. Serve it as a side dish or add a variety of toppings to make it even more satisfying as a main meal.

Ingredients:

Advertisement

1 large potato

1 Tbs. olive oil

1-2 Tbs. butter or margarine

1/2 tsp. coarse sea salt

Optional toppings: Shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, chives, ground pepper

Directions:

Start by scrubbing the potato vigorously with a vegetable brush. Next, spear a fork into it, all over. Pour olive oil onto a paper towel and wipe it all over the skin. Sprinkle it generously with coarse sea salt. Bake it for about an hour at 450 degrees Fahrenheit (232 degrees Celsius). Using a knife, cut a "T" into the potato and pull it open. Place a soft slab of butter or margarine into the slot. Apply your favorite toppings.