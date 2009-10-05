10 Warming Winter Meals

Have you ever noticed a food’s presentation seems to affect how good it tastes? The prettier the arrangement, the yummier it is. Well, White Chicken Chili is not only sure to warm you up and put a smile on your face, but its monochromatic appearance has visual allure. Experiment with serving it in striking dishware, such as gem-colored ceramics or translucent glass bowls. Another plus is that this meal keeps particularly well -- leftovers you can look forward to eating!
Ingredients:
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 3 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized chunks
- 2 onions, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 cans (14 oz each) fat-free, reduced-sodium chicken broth
- 4 cans (15.5 oz each) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 can (4.5 oz) chopped green chile peppers
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. ground cumin
- 3/4 tsp. dried oregano
- 1/2 tsp. chili powder
- 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- 1/8 tsp. ground cloves
- 1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper
Directions:
Heat oil in large pot over medium-high heat. Add chicken, onions, and garlic, and saute until chicken is lightly browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer chicken mixture to 4-quart or larger slow cooker. Add broth, beans, chile peppers (with juice), salt, and remaining spices. Stir to combine. Cover. Cook on low 4 to 6 hours. Uncover and cook 1 more hour, stirring occasionally, until flavors are blended.
[source: Prevention Magazine]