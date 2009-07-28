10 Essentials for Crock-Pot Recipes

Wouldn't it be great to avoid the last minute rush of getting food on the table at dinnertime? How can you perform this feat of modern wizardry? Why, with a slow cooker -- also known as a Crock-Pot -- of course. Instead of a jitterbug, do a slow dance in the kitchen with an ingenious method of cooking that has reinvented meal making for busy working folk. Don't slave over a stove all day; let the slow cooker do the hard part for you. You don't have to employ a soot-blackened pot on the hearth or use a sink full of dishes for this style of cooking. Modern electronic slow cookers handle temperature adjustments; moisture and time do the rest.
