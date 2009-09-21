10 Ways to Squeeze in a Workout During the Holidays

" " Chasing Santa through a field is a good way to increase your heart rate. See more Christmas pictures. Altrendo images/ Getty Images

From Thanksgiving to New Year's Day, some people can gain up to 5 to 7 pounds (2.26 to 3.17 kilograms). Even if you only gain 1 pound (0.4 kilograms) during the holiday season, the weight adds up and can reach 10 to 20 pounds (4.5 to 9 kilograms) over a decade [source: Science Daily].

The holiday season can make keeping to a consistent workout routine difficult; between the chilly temperatures, shorter daylight hours, travel to visit with family, food-oriented gatherings and frantic shopping schedules, squeezing in physical activity is tough. But staying active during the holidays can be easier and more fun than you might think. We've compiled a list of 10 easy ways to squeeze in a workout during the holidays that will surely keep you active and even boost your holiday spirit.