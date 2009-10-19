Top 10 Breakfast in Bed Menus

Breakfast in bed is a kind treat for someone special.
Breakfast in bed is a kind treat for someone special.
©iStockphoto.com/Shorrocks

If you want to make someone special feel like royalty, why not treat him or her to breakfast in bed? There's something especially luxurious about waking up to a tray of delicious food and drinks to ease you into the day. No need to climb out from under the covers; just tuck a napkin in your nightgown and feast away.

It does take a little planning to pull off breakfast in bed, however. You have to check that the person you're pampering doesn't have anywhere to be in the morning and that the menu suits his or her tastes. For instance, if someone's watching his waist, don't haul in a tray laden with high-calorie sticky buns and bacon.

Advertisement

Speaking of breakfast trays, don't attempt an in-bed meal without one. Sturdy trays ensure against scalding coffee spills, unfortunate egg yolk drippings and toast crumbs littering the bedding -- and the person dining in it. A versatile tray also allows you to add a special touch to the occasion. For a classic Mother's Day breakfast in bed, tuck a card beneath the napkin, or include the sports or business section of the newspaper for a lucky dad on his birthday.

If you're stumped on how else to whip the perfect breakfast-in-bed spread, these 10 themed menus should get you -- and your appetite -- started!

Contents
  1. Back to Basics
  2. Kid's Day
  3. Father's Day
  4. Romance Special
  5. Healthy Start
  6. Classic Mother's Day
  7. Vegetarian Feast
  8. Metro Morning
  9. Country Cookin'
  10. Five-star Treatment

10: Back to Basics

Sometimes your hectic schedule may not allow you time to fix the fanciest breakfast in bed for that someone special. If that's the case but you still want to provide a nice morning treat, then simply head back to breakfast basics. Many times, a simple breakfast of cereal and fresh fruit is the way to go. It's healthy and quick, and someone you love will still be pretty satisfied if it is brought to them in bed. Look for no-sugar cereals and low-fat milk to round out a healthy breakfast. Oatmeal and yogurt are also quick and easy options and go well with fruit.

Suggested Menu:

Advertisement

  • Entrée: Fresh fruit and cereal
  • Side dishes: Fresh whipped cream for fruit
  • Beverages: Orange juice and coffee

For a Special Touch: Skip the pre-cut fruit mélange you buy in the store in favor of cutting your own favorite fruits.

Recipes to Try:

  • Very Berry Yogurt Parfait
  • Breakfast Parfait
  • Fruited Granola

9: Kid's Day

Give your kids this special treat any time of the year.
Give your kids this special treat any time of the year.
iStockphoto/Thinkstock

For your children's birthday or really any time you feel like giving them a special treat, why not whip up a yummy and fun breakfast in bed? Kids love fun food, so look for recipes that allow a little whimsy that your kids might appreciate. When it comes to taste, only you know what your kids might like, and they can be pretty finicky. So don't go overboard with unusual flavors; the key is to keep it simple and add a little fun. But since they're your children, you also want to keep it fairly healthy -- as much as they'd love it, you'll probably want to steer clear of a bowl of chocolate ice cream with sprinkles.

Suggested Menu:

Advertisement

  • Entrée: Green eggs and ham
  • Side dishes: Toast, cheese grits
  • Beverages: Juice and milk

For a Special Touch: Make pancakes into fun shapes, like Mickey Mouse or a four-leaf clover.

Recipes to Try:

  • Orange Cinnamon Pancakes
  • Sunrise French Toast
  • Waffles with Strawberry Sauce

8: Father's Day

It's not just mom and the kids who appreciate a breakfast in bed treat. Dad also might like the occasional special breakfast, and Father's day is a great opportunity to treat him. For dad's special day, make sure you know exactly what his favorite menu might be. Getting the kids in on the action is a fun part of the entire experience, so look for some helper jobs they can assist with. Sometimes it's a good idea to ask dad what he might like, but the surprise of a breakfast in bed is always fun if you want to make the day even more special.

Suggested Menu:

Advertisement

  • Entrée: Three egg Denver omelet
  • Side Dishes: Hash browns and fruit
  • Beverages: Coffee

For a Special Touch: Make dad his favorite coffee shop treat, whether it's a latte or mocha.

Recipes to Try:

  • Three-Egg Omelet
  • Swiss Canadian Bacon Eggs
  • Spinach Tomato and Cheddar Omelet

7: Romance Special

Make it some serious quality time.
Make it some serious quality time.
Digital Vision/Thinkstock

There's no better way to say "I love you" than a romantic breakfast in bed. It doesn't even have to be an anniversary or particular date to surprise your significant other with a morning of leisurely dining under the covers. Spend some time beforehand making note of their favorite breakfast items and then brush up on your prep skills so you can pull it off when the time comes. And since romance is your angle, make sure your presentation is beautiful and classic. Be sure to top off the tray with some fresh cut flowers in a small vase.

Suggested Menu:

Advertisement

  • Entrée: Spinach quiche
  • Side Dishes: Fresh fruit or parfait
  • Beverages: Latte or cappuccino

For a Special Touch: Add a small gift to make it even more romantic.

Recipes to Try:

  • Creamy Strawberry Crepes
  • Vegetable Medley Quiche
  • Summer Berries

6: Healthy Start

These days, getting a healthy start to your day is an important part of maintaining a fit lifestyle. Just because breakfast in bed is an indulgent treat doesn't mean it has to be a tray full of fatty meats and cholesterol. When it comes to eggs, get rid of those yolks and go with whites only. Another option is to use a pre-packaged egg substitute that you can find near the eggs in your local grocery store. Fruit, yogurt and oatmeal are all also great healthy options to serve, as are healthy cereals. Avoid pancakes, waffles and French toast, because they're typically served with sugary sauces and syrups. Also keep away from carb-heavy dishes that include potatoes and bread.

Suggested Menu:

Advertisement

  • Entrée: Spinach and egg white omelet
  • Side Dishes: Fresh fruit, granola, yogurt
  • Beverages: Fresh squeezed juice

For a Special Touch: Mix together yogurt with some granola and berries for a healthy parfait.

Recipes to Try:

  • Spicy Scrambled Eggs with Tomatoes Peppers
  • Tropical Parfait
  • Date-Nut Granola

5: Classic Mother's Day

Get kids involved in Mother's Day breakfast in bed.
Get kids involved in Mother's Day breakfast in bed.
Digital Vision/Getty Images

Every Mother's Day morning, fathers and children in neighborhoods far and wide tiptoe quietly into the kitchen to cook a special meal for moms. Since this is usually a group effort between kids and adults, the Mother's Day menu should incorporate dishes appropriate for chefs of all skill levels. Put younger children in charge of squeezing oranges for juice or making toast. Older ones can try their hand at scrambling eggs and mixing pancake batter. Dads, of course, should oversee sharp objects and stove or oven operations.

Suggested Menu:

Advertisement

  • Entrée: Blueberry pancakes or French toast
  • Side Dishes: Bacon or sausage (whichever mom prefers), scrambled eggs, fresh fruit
  • Beverages: Coffee and orange juice

For a Special Touch: Mix some Champagne with orange juice for a bubbly mimosa cocktail. A flower in a vase on the tray is also a must, and handmade Mother's Day cards from the kids will make the event extra special.

Recipes to Try:

  • Buttermilk Pancakes with Blueberry Orange Sauce
  • Spicy Scrambled Eggs with Tomatoes and Peppers

4: Vegetarian Feast

There are plenty of options for a delicious vegetarian breakfast in bed.
There are plenty of options for a delicious vegetarian breakfast in bed.
©iStockphoto.com/suprun

Just because bacon and sausage don't belong on the breakfast tray of a vegetarian doesn't mean you can't make a scrumptious breakfast for someone with dietary restrictions. In fact, breakfast foods offer plenty of mouth-watering, non-meat options. If you're cooking breakfast in bed for a vegetarian or someone else with a special diet, just be sure that meat is the only thing he or she abstains from. (Vegans, for instance, say no to eggs, cheese, butter and all other dairy products. Some people are also sensitive to gluten, which means no wheat or oats.)

Suggested Menu:

Advertisement

  • Entrée: Veggie omelet or frittata
  • Side Dishes: Hash browns, muffins and fruit
  • Beverages: Coffee, tea or juice

For a Special Touch: Tangy Bloody Marys are a refreshing complement to savory omelets and frittatas. Skewer some raw vegetables, peppers and olives for a tasty garnish.

Recipes to Try:

  • Garden Omelet
  • Vegetable Frittata
  • Cranberry Pecan Muffins

3: Metro Morning

Smoked salmon on a toasted bagel is a light, yet filling breakfast.
Smoked salmon on a toasted bagel is a light, yet filling breakfast.
©iStockphoto.com/missaigong

Dining in bed certainly feels lazy (in a good way), but you don't want to stuff yourself until you'd rather roll onto the floor instead of stand up. For someone who'd prefer lighter breakfast-in-bed fare, don't limit the menu to dry toast and coffee. What's special about that? Instead, choose a lean protein, such as turkey bacon or smoked salmon, in lieu of pork sausage. Then, round out the plate with different flavors and textures that offer satisfying variety.

Suggested Menu:

Advertisement

  • Entrée: Smoked salmon on a toasted bagel with capers
  • Side Dishes: Sliced tomato, red onion, cucumber and cream cheese to garnish the bagel, along with a poached egg
  • Beverages: Coffee and a fruit smoothie

For a Special Touch: Tuck their favorite magazine or newspaper under the plate for some breakfast reading.

Recipes to Try:

  • Smoked Salmon Lavash
  • Peachy Keen Smoothie
  • Raspberry Smoothies

2: Country Cookin'

A country breakfast isn't complete without buttery grits.
A country breakfast isn't complete without buttery grits.
©iStockphoto.com/NRedmond

If there's one region known for serving up a fine breakfast, it's the American South. Although the fare isn't everyone's cup of tea, Southern folks know how to rustle up a mean breakfast. Instead of hash browns or skillet potatoes, a creamy pool of grits occupies the starchy region of the plate. The chosen proteins -- salty country ham, sausage doused in white gravy, country fried steak -- literally aren't for the weak of heart. Sure, there are lighter ways to make a down-home breakfast in bed, but for certain special occasions, it's fun to indulge.

Suggested Menu:

Advertisement

  • Entrée: Country fried steak with white gravy
  • Side Dishes: Cheese grits, fried or scrambled eggs, buttermilk biscuits, fruit
  • Beverages: Coffee and orange juice

For a Special Touch: If someone's country cooking tastes reach South of the border, perhaps add a festive twist to the plate by stirring in chopped tomatoes and peppers with the eggs and substituting spicy chorizo for sausage.

Recipes to Try:

  • Deep South Ham and Red Eye Gravy
  • Country Buttermilk Biscuits
  • Ham Cheese Grits Soufflé

1: Five-star Treatment

Step it up for anniversaries and other special occasions.
Step it up for anniversaries and other special occasions.
©iStockphoto.com/sagaYago

For Valentine's Day or anniversaries, it's time to up the ante on breakfast in bed. You can have pancakes and eggs any old day, so why not try your hand at slightly more refined foods? Cooking a five-star breakfast requires more skill than pouring a bowl of cereal, but poaching eggs and whipping hollandaise sauce sound more intimidating than they really are. Don't forget to spice up the presentation with a single rose, linen napkin or other touch of class.

Suggested Menu:

  • Entrée: Eggs Benedict or crêpes Suzette
  • Side Dishes: Scones and yogurt parfait
  • Beverages: Champagne mimosas or white sangria

For a Special Touch: Take the breakfast ingredients up a notch. Instead of serving regular butter with the scones, put it in a bowl with honey and dash of sugar and whip with an electric mixer. For the parfait, get creative with fresh fruits, such as pear, pomegranate and pineapple.

Recipes to Try:

  • Crêpes Suzette
  • Eggs Benedict
  • Cinnamon Date Scones

Lots More Information

Related Articles

  • Dakes, Brian. "Perfect Valentine Breakfast in Bed." CBS News. Feb. 9, 2005. (Oct. 6, 2009)http://www.cbsnews.com/stories/2005/02/09/earlyshow/living/recipes/main672553.shtml
  • "Father's Day Breakfast." Chow. June 4, 2007. (Oct. 6, 2009)http://www.chow.com/stories/10594
  • "Recipe for a Good Mother's Day: Breakfast in Bed." LA Times. (Oct. 6, 2009)http://www.latimes.com/features/food/la-fo-mothers-day-pg,0,676284.photogallery
  • "Valentine's Day Breakfast in Bed." Chow. Jan. 23, 2009. (Oct. 6, 2009)http://www.chow.com/stories/11494
Citation
Featured

Advertisement

Loading...