Eat Frozen, Live Frugally

If you're grocery shopping on a budget (and who isn't these days?), you've probably tuned in to the benefits of eating frozen. But we're not talking about microwaving TV dinners every night -- freezing fresh produce and your home-cooked leftovers is really where you're going to get the bang for your grocery buck.
Buying frozen has its place, of course, but unless you're made of money, you don't want to make a habit of paying more for convenience (and all those preservatives and artificial ingredients). But eating frozen is a different matter; frozen fruits and vegetables always make sense when you freeze them yourself. All you need to get started is a supply of plastic freezer bags and containers, aluminum foil and wax paper -- and a willingness to make a few small changes to the way you shop and cook.
Once you get the hang of strategically utilizing your freezer, you might never buy a frozen meal again!