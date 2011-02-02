How to Order Off the Menu

Is a restaurant's menu the final word on dining fare, or just a starting point? There are several reasons you might want to order a dish that's not listed on the menu:
- You have food allergies or dietary restrictions
- You heard about a particular dish the restaurant serves, but it's not listed on the menu
- You've had a tasty dish or daily special that you'd like to eat again
- You want to try what the staff is eating
- Your favorite dish dropped off the new menu
- You want to impress friends that you're "in" with the chef
- You're brave, you're flush with cash, and you crave adventure
Whatever your reason for going off-menu, here are some pointers to help you get the meal you want on your night out.
