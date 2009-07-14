10 Restaurant Secrets to Creating an Incredible Meal

Breakfast isn't just the first meal of the day; it's often the first meal we learn to cook and the first meal we teach our kids to cook. Cooks differ (and sometimes argue) about whether to add milk or water to the beaten eggs to make a fluffy omelet. So which is right?

According to Rick Tramonto, chef and owner of Osteria di Tramonto in Chicago, neither. He imitates his grandmother, who added "a pinch of baking powder to the raw egg mixture." Then, Tramonto makes sure that his pan is hot and "whisks the eggs enthusiastically just before pour[ing] the mixture into the pan."

For a three-egg omelet, use a 7- or 8-inch (17.78- or 20.32-centimeter) non-stick or well buttered pan. The omelet needs to slide easily around and out of the pan. When half of the omelet is on the plate, use the edge of the pan to fold the other half over and enclose the filling in a neat half circle.

Practice and confidence are two more essential ingredients for creating an incredible omelet. So get cracking and break some eggs!