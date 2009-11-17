Dining Out
Dining Out at restaurants can be a quick and cheap meal or an expensive venture. In this section read about how eateries mark up food and take a look at some of the most expensive foods that are out there.
The volume in many restaurants has gone up a lot. And the reason is mainly financial.
By Alia Hoyt
What happens when you look over the menu at a restaurant and aren't inspired? If you're in the know and have some finesse, you might be able to grab a special request from the chef.
If you're a coffee lover, then your neighborhood barista is a very important person in your life. But is he or she telling you everything about the cafe's caffeinated concoctions?
By Debra Ronca
Fast food is easy, convenient and perfect for the person on the go. Who doesn't love getting a hot, tasty meal delivered right to their door? Check out these mouth-watering fast food pictures.
Fast food is very much entrenched in our culture. But before there were lawsuits against McDonald's, there was the advent of the assembly line and the reinvention of the classic American hamburger.
Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain proffered this advice to restaurant-goers. But food snobbery aside, are there real health risks to ordering the catch of the day on Mondays?
If you're looking for ways to save money, cutting back on restaurant dining might be an option. Depending on your eating habits, a single meal out for two might cost about the same price as a week's worth of groceries for those same two people.
By Eleanor Duse
In 2004, a Wisconsin man admitted that he'd eaten two McDonald's Big Macs a day, every day since 1972. If you had your choice, which fast-food item would you overeat in a lifetime?
Hungry? A restaurant in Detroit, Mich. has made a 134-pound cheeseburger. It's sure to set the new world record for size, but it's certainly not the costliest menu item available.
By Josh Clark
Even the simplest foods can be expensive. See a list of 11 of the world's most expensive foods -- some you would never guess -- including a high-priced pizza and hamburger.
When eating out, it's hard to monitor what ends up on your plate. Many restaurants, though, have begun to pay attention to diet trends and help customers eat more healthfully. Learn about low-carb dining.
By Cathy Leman