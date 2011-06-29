How to Throw a Vegan Dinner Party

Variety is the key to making your vegan meals both tasty and nutritious for your special evening. When planning your menu, be sure to incorporate some fruits, veggies like leafy greens, whole grains and nuts, if possible, to ensure that everyone is getting a balance of proteins, fats, vitamins, calcium and other nutrients. Nowadays there are vegan versions of many of your favorite foods such as vegan burgers, cold cuts and even chicken nuggets.

Appearance counts. Go to a stationery boutique and pick up cute place cards to put in front of the dishes to identify them. Your non-vegan friends will probably be pleasantly surprised by the delicious appetizers of vegetarian West African soup, stuffed mushrooms and white bean bruschetta they are about to partake in. But remember not to overdo it with the appetizers because you need to save room for some hearty vegan main dishes.

For your entrees, be adventurous and try some specialties like spicy Thai veggies, cashew and mushroom roast or fried spaghetti. Other popular items to think about including are red lentil-curry stew, vegan corn tamales wrapped in corn husks, vegan-style spinach lasagna, or shepherd's pie.

Don't forget dessert! Try vegan favorites like pumpkin tart with pecan crust, raspberry sorbet and for chocoholics, the triple chocolate tofu brownie. Vegan cakes can be made with soy milk, soy margarine and tofu. And you can always do something as simple as vegan chocolate covered strawberries.

Of course, no meal is complete without libations. But did you know that not all wine is vegan-friendly?

Eating Vegan Out If you're a vegan, you don't have to resort to eating at home every night. When dining out, ask for pizza and eggplant dishes without the cheese or look for lentil, bean or veggie stews or curries. Ask your waiter before ordering if the menu doesn't specify whether the dish is vegan.