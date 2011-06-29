Dinner Party Ideas

From Italian-themed dinners to dinner party games, dinner party ideas will help you plan a wonderful night for you and your guests.

10 Dinner Party Themes Your Guests Will Love
10 Dinner Party Themes Your Guests Will Love

Anyone can host guests for a meal and have an enjoyable time. Come up with a theme, call it a dinner party and viola; you're a hit. Here are 10 ideas to consider.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

5 Dinner Party Cooking Games
5 Dinner Party Cooking Games

Dinner parties can be a fun way to show off your culinary chops, but don't exclude your guests from demonstrating their techniques. These cooking games will have you and your friends chopping, mixing and laughing in no time flat.

By Meghan E. Smith

5 Dinner Party Table Setting Ideas
5 Dinner Party Table Setting Ideas

Dinner parties are a time to gather friends for good conversation, food and wine. And no party would be complete without a killer table setting.

By Sara Elliott

5 Fun Dinner Party Gifts for Guests
5 Fun Dinner Party Gifts for Guests

Why not show just what a truly gracious host or hostess you are by presenting your dinner guests with a gift? Here are some fun suggestions your company will remember long after the meal.

By Stefani Newman

5 Italian Dinner Party Ideas
5 Italian Dinner Party Ideas

Who wants to throw a dinner party with the same old blase dishes? Spice up the night Italian-style with wine, pasta and cheese!

By Echo Surina

5 Tips for Throwing a 1950s Dinner Party
5 Tips for Throwing a 1950s Dinner Party

Bring your guests back to the happy days of the nifty '50s with all the boss food, drink, tunes and style that the decade has to offer. We'll show you how with these five tips.

By Laurie L. Dove

What are some easy appetizers for a dinner party?
What are some easy appetizers for a dinner party?

Are you looking for something simple and delicious to serve your guests before your dinner party kicks into high gear? We've got some easy appetizer ideas right here.

By Marie Willsey

How to Create a 1930s Dinner Party Menu
How to Create a 1930s Dinner Party Menu

The 1930s were a time of economic hardship for many, but that didn't stop the parties from taking place. Recreate a dinner from this era for your guests.

By Sara Elliott

How to Create a Tasting Menu
How to Create a Tasting Menu

Show off your culinary skills or celebrate favorite ingredients, vintages or brews by creating a tasting menu -- an epic meal made up of tiny tastes -- at home. We'll show you how.

By Laurie L. Dove

How to Throw a Cooking Party
How to Throw a Cooking Party

If you want to combine the fun of a dinner party with the frenzied culinary competition of "Iron Chef," why not throw a cooking party? If you don't know where to start, we'll show you how to pull it off.

By Stephanie Watson

How to Throw a Gluten-free Dinner Party
How to Throw a Gluten-free Dinner Party

Do you need to eat or prepare gluten-free meals? You can still enjoy entertaining when you follow our guidelines for good times without gluten.

By Maria Trimarchi

How to Throw an All-organic Dinner Party
How to Throw an All-organic Dinner Party

The next time you have your friends over for dinner, treat them to an all-organic meal. Whether they realize it or not, they'll appreciate the pesticide-free food and healthy offerings!

By Emilie Sennebogen

How to Throw a Progressive Dinner Party
How to Throw a Progressive Dinner Party

Progressive dinner parties are a fabulous way to entertain while sharing the responsibility of hosting a multi-course dinner across several households, which the guests mosey among. These tips will help make yours a success.

By Laurie L. Dove

How to Throw a Vegan Dinner Party
How to Throw a Vegan Dinner Party

Even if you're a die-hard meat eater, you can still host a delicious vegan dinner party. We'll show you how.

By Alison Kim Perry

Place Settings Explained
Place Settings Explained

If you've never been quite sure how to set or navigate a formal table, don't panic. We've got the mnemonic devices and explanations that'll have you covered.

By Laurie L. Dove