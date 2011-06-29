Dinner Party Ideas
From Italian-themed dinners to dinner party games, dinner party ideas will help you plan a wonderful night for you and your guests.
10 Alternatives to Expensive Ingredients
10 Budget Busters on Everyday Restaurant Menus
10 Creative Ways to Use Banana Peppers
Who Created the First Macaroni and Cheese?
Top 10 Favorite Cheesy Dishes
10 Regional Foods You've Never Heard Of
Why Restaurants Are So Loud These Days
How to Order Off the Menu
10 Things Your Barista Doesn't Want You to Know
Home Made Simple Recipes
Great Traditional Brunch Foods
5 Best Food and Drink Pairings
5 Italian Dishes Kids Can Make
5 Tips for Making the Perfect Panna Cotta
Should you use mascarpone or ricotta for cannoli?
Spread Holiday Cheer With a Good Mulled Beer
What Is Candy Corn and How Is It Made?
Cuneiform Cookies Just in Time for the Holidays!
4 Fall Harvest Winery Dinner Party Ideas
Jim Deliman's Carrot Saffron Soup
Our Easy Guide for Prepping Pumpkin
Learn More
Anyone can host guests for a meal and have an enjoyable time. Come up with a theme, call it a dinner party and viola; you're a hit. Here are 10 ideas to consider.
Dinner parties can be a fun way to show off your culinary chops, but don't exclude your guests from demonstrating their techniques. These cooking games will have you and your friends chopping, mixing and laughing in no time flat.
Dinner parties are a time to gather friends for good conversation, food and wine. And no party would be complete without a killer table setting.
By Sara Elliott
Advertisement
Why not show just what a truly gracious host or hostess you are by presenting your dinner guests with a gift? Here are some fun suggestions your company will remember long after the meal.
Who wants to throw a dinner party with the same old blase dishes? Spice up the night Italian-style with wine, pasta and cheese!
By Echo Surina
Bring your guests back to the happy days of the nifty '50s with all the boss food, drink, tunes and style that the decade has to offer. We'll show you how with these five tips.
Are you looking for something simple and delicious to serve your guests before your dinner party kicks into high gear? We've got some easy appetizer ideas right here.
Advertisement
The 1930s were a time of economic hardship for many, but that didn't stop the parties from taking place. Recreate a dinner from this era for your guests.
By Sara Elliott
Show off your culinary skills or celebrate favorite ingredients, vintages or brews by creating a tasting menu -- an epic meal made up of tiny tastes -- at home. We'll show you how.
If you want to combine the fun of a dinner party with the frenzied culinary competition of "Iron Chef," why not throw a cooking party? If you don't know where to start, we'll show you how to pull it off.
Do you need to eat or prepare gluten-free meals? You can still enjoy entertaining when you follow our guidelines for good times without gluten.
Advertisement
The next time you have your friends over for dinner, treat them to an all-organic meal. Whether they realize it or not, they'll appreciate the pesticide-free food and healthy offerings!
Progressive dinner parties are a fabulous way to entertain while sharing the responsibility of hosting a multi-course dinner across several households, which the guests mosey among. These tips will help make yours a success.
Even if you're a die-hard meat eater, you can still host a delicious vegan dinner party. We'll show you how.
If you've never been quite sure how to set or navigate a formal table, don't panic. We've got the mnemonic devices and explanations that'll have you covered.