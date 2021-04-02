Wake Up to Overnight Oats With These 10 Flavor Combos

" " Overnight oats, like these yummy oats with strawberries and granola, are a healthy way to have breakfast. Arx0nt/Getty Images

One of the most beloved morning foods is oatmeal but not everyone has or wants to take the time to cook it, especially the longer-cooking steel cut variety. So, what's a time-crunched person to do to stave off that morning hunger?

The best way to save time at breakfast — and still eat healthy oats — is to make it the night before. Good morning overnight oats!

Advertisement

Overnight oats are exactly what the name implies: oats that you prepare the night before you intend to eat them. You can use both rolled and steel-cut oats to make overnight oats, but you'll end up with different consistencies. The good news is that oats are extremely versatile and can satisfy either sweet or savory palates.