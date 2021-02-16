It's Fat Tuesday! Eat a Polish Pączki

Pączki originated in Poland in the Middle Ages, but became more commonplace in the U.S. in the 20th century as Polish immigrants populated urban centers and brought their food traditions with them. Pączki evolved from a Polish pastry into a Midwestern regional treat.

"I read that every Polish person eats 2.5 paczki on Fat Thursday," said Bart Kolatek, the second-generation owner of Kolatek's Bakery & Deli, in a 2020 interview with Chicago PBS affiliate WTTW.

Advertisement

Each year, tens of thousands of people in Polish-heavy communities in the midwestern U.S., such as Chicago and Detroit, flock to local bakeries to purchase the confection on Fat Tuesday, also informally known as "Pączki Day" or "Polish Mardis Gras." Some people also celebrate the event on the previous Thursday, known as "Fat Thursday."

As Bob Dombrowski wrote in his book, "Paczki Day," pączki's association with the pre-Lent holiday Fat Tuesday stems from the Ash Wednesday religious ritual, which marks the beginning of Lent.

At the approach of Lent, which requires giving up something — often a favorite food — Polish families would combine any excess sugar, flour and jam, which is how they came up with pączki.

Bakic's family is of Serbian origin from the former Yugoslavia, and they immigrated to the U.S. in 1969. But they still use the recipes provided by the original Polish owners.

According to Bakic, the Polish man who had opened the bakery passed away, but his wife entrusted his recipes to the Bakic family. "She gave them to me. And they were the same recipes that we have been using all along," says Bakic. "This is a Polish bakery. We've had the pleasure and privilege to work with all the old-time Polish bakers," she adds.

Although Bakic is aware of the pączki religious associations, for her, the treat holds a greater cultural significance than a religious one. As a child, Bakic grew up eating sweet treats like pączki in her Serbian household, which she would eat "as soon as they came out of the kettle."

"[In] the European countries, whether you come from Serbia, Croatia, Romania, Poland, Czech Republic, our grandmas made these scrumptious little treats, just before Lent," Bakic says.

" " A bakery in Krakow, Poland, sells pączki on Fat Thursday, which is a traditional Catholic Christian feast on the last Thursday before Lent. ) Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images