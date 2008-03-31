Sweets and Snacks Facts
Sweets & Snacks make food interesting. Read how chocolate works, how ice cream works and even why Krispy Kreme doughnuts are absolutely irresistible.
How Do Today's Brewers Make Non-alcoholic Beer?
You Don't Want to Know How Maraschino Cherries Are Made
Growing Mushrooms at Home Is Easier Than You Think
What's the Difference Between Liquor and Liqueur?
The Spicy History of Chai and How to Make It
Butter Coffee: Fad or 'Bulletproof' Breakfast?
What's the Difference Between Grits and Polenta?
What's the Difference Between Basmati and Jasmine Rice?
Congee Is the Food Equivalent of a Warm, Heated Gravity Blanket
Why Sriracha Is Everybody's Favorite Hot Sauce
Why Everybody Is Hooked on Fish Sauce
What Is Jaggery and Is It Better For You Than Sugar?
Get the Scoop on Our Ice Cream Quiz!
What Is Halloumi Cheese, and Why Is It Suddenly So Popular?
What's the Difference Between Clarified Butter and Ghee?
Move Over Turducken. The Christmas PieCaken Is Here
Marzipan Is the Sweet Almond Treat You Need This Holiday
Who Invented the Fortune Cookie?
The French Baguette Receives UNESCO World Heritage Status
General Mills Resurrects 4 Classic Monster Cereals
Would You Eat Casu Marzu, the Illegal Cheese With Maggots?
How Food Tasters Work
Top 5 Reasons You Know You Should be a Pastry Chef
How to Get Your Big Break into the Baking Business
It's Nuts How These 6 Nuts Look Before Processing
What Are Hot Dogs Made Of?
Does Canned Food Really Deserve a Bad Rap?
How to Eat Dragon Fruit
What's the Difference Between Sweet Potatoes and Yams?
Does Fruit Really Ripen Faster in a Brown Paper Bag?
7 of the Hottest Peppers in the World
Where Does Vanilla Flavoring Come From?
Lemongrass Is a Prized Herb in Asian Cuisine
What's the Difference Between Champagne and Sparkling Wine?
What's the Difference Between Port and Sherry?
Why Does Your Wine Bottle Have a Dent in the Bottom?
Learn More
Cheetos are more than just tasty, dusty cheese puffs. They've even inspired a major motion picture. And why is the snack so addictive, anyway?
By Alia Hoyt
Filled with a variety of ingredients, such as cinnamon, honey, seeds and brown sugar, hotteok is a fried pancake that's an extremely popular street food in Korea.
You've seen the ads and surely you've seen the "left" and "right" candy bars. But come on. Are they playing mind games with us or are these two bars really different?
The Swedish tradition called Lördagsgodis is a celebration of all things sugary – and it happens every single weekend.
By Jeremy Glass
A beloved ingredient in British children's literature, treacle has a long, sweet history. Let's dip in.
By Alia Hoyt
This warm, fluffy, Polish treat is stuffed with a cream- or fruit-based filling and is a pre-Lent staple served on both Fat Tuesday and Fat Thursday.
These colorful, chalk-like wafers hit the market in 1847. But they certainly aren't the most flavorful of treats. So why are they the classic candy we love to hate?
By John Donovan
A favorite treat in British children's stories of the past, Turkish delight might be an unfamiliar taste to American readers. So, what is it like, and how do you make it? We get insight from the Culinary Institute of America.
By Alia Hoyt
If you've ever dreamt of living out 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' now's your chance — golden ticket hunt, winning a candy factory and all.
Beef jerky has been around for hundreds of years, and these days there are lots of options that aren't beef-based, like soy-based jerky, vegan mushroom jerky and the unusually delicious coconut jerky.
By Jeremy Glass
You may be a huge fan of Dairy Queen's Blizzard treat, but this may be news to you: That frozen stuff isn't ice cream. In fact Dairy Queen doesn't sell ice cream at all.
By Jeremy Glass
These nuts could be some of the healthiest we've ever come across. So why can't the pili nut crack the health food market?
By Jeremy Glass
Pringles aren't like other potato chips. And back in 2007 Procter & Gamble sued to declare the snacks weren't even potato chips at all.
By Jeremy Glass
This native New Zealand 'liquid gold' honey may make you want to abandon the bear. But does it really have medicinal properties, and why is it so expensive?
The mildly flavored, slightly oily, softly crunchy macadamia is prized all over the world, but grown mostly in Hawaii.
Ruby chocolate is a growing worldwide sensation, but the exact recipe and processing techniques are closely guarded secrets.
They all taste good but they don't mean the same thing.
A study found that, on average, it takes 264 gallons (1,000 liters) of water to make a single chocolate bar. Now that's a hefty footprint.
Because that's how much these exclusive Swedish crisps cost. At more than $11 each, they're the world's most expensive. The money's going to charity, but still …
Or is the famous flavor simply made up?
By Sarah Gleim
When the sweet stuff is mixed with water, it suddenly wants to bond with everything it encounters. Why so clingy, sugar?
Junk food is a miracle of edible engineering. Food scientists have figured out how to trick our brains into eating all that salt, sugar and fat without thinking about the calories. How do they do it? While you're learning, I'll get some Ding Dongs.
By Dave Roos
The marriage of salty and sweet is one that shouldn't work but magically does. Our tongues recognize flavors for a reason -- and when it comes to sweet and salty, biology is hard at work.
By Debra Ronca
From intense craving to shame over loss of control — this is the life of the chocoholic. Is the term chocoholic just a joke, or does science say there's something to it?
By Debra Ronca
Summer days by the pool call for delicious, nutritious snacks that are quick to prepare. While you're splishing, splashing and having fun in the water, let your taste buds have some fun with these 10 easy poolside snacks.