Sweets and Snacks Facts

Sweets & Snacks make food interesting. Read how chocolate works, how ice cream works and even why Krispy Kreme doughnuts are absolutely irresistible.

Learn More

10 Flaming-hot Facts About Cheetos
10 Flaming-hot Facts About Cheetos

Cheetos are more than just tasty, dusty cheese puffs. They've even inspired a major motion picture. And why is the snack so addictive, anyway?

By Alia Hoyt

Korean Street Treat Hotteok Is Like a Warm Hug
Korean Street Treat Hotteok Is Like a Warm Hug

Filled with a variety of ingredients, such as cinnamon, honey, seeds and brown sugar, hotteok is a fried pancake that's an extremely popular street food in Korea.

By Laurie L. Dove

Is There Really a Difference Between the Left and Right Twix?
Is There Really a Difference Between the Left and Right Twix?

You've seen the ads and surely you've seen the "left" and "right" candy bars. But come on. Are they playing mind games with us or are these two bars really different?

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

Advertisement

Swedes Love Candy So Much They Celebrate It Every Saturday
Swedes Love Candy So Much They Celebrate It Every Saturday

The Swedish tradition called Lördagsgodis is a celebration of all things sugary – and it happens every single weekend.

By Jeremy Glass

The Sweet Details of Treacle, Britain's Favorite Syrup
The Sweet Details of Treacle, Britain's Favorite Syrup

A beloved ingredient in British children's literature, treacle has a long, sweet history. Let's dip in.

By Alia Hoyt

It's Fat Tuesday! Eat a Polish Pączki
It's Fat Tuesday! Eat a Polish Pączki

This warm, fluffy, Polish treat is stuffed with a cream- or fruit-based filling and is a pre-Lent staple served on both Fat Tuesday and Fat Thursday.

By Tara Yarlagadda

How the Necco Wafer Has Lasted This Long
How the Necco Wafer Has Lasted This Long

These colorful, chalk-like wafers hit the market in 1847. But they certainly aren't the most flavorful of treats. So why are they the classic candy we love to hate?

By John Donovan

Advertisement

What's So Delightful About Turkish Delight?
What's So Delightful About Turkish Delight?

A favorite treat in British children's stories of the past, Turkish delight might be an unfamiliar taste to American readers. So, what is it like, and how do you make it? We get insight from the Culinary Institute of America.

By Alia Hoyt

Find a Gold Ticket, Win a Candy Factory. For Real
Find a Gold Ticket, Win a Candy Factory. For Real

If you've ever dreamt of living out 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' now's your chance — golden ticket hunt, winning a candy factory and all.

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

The Definitive Guide to Jerky: It's Not Just Beef Anymore
The Definitive Guide to Jerky: It's Not Just Beef Anymore

Beef jerky has been around for hundreds of years, and these days there are lots of options that aren't beef-based, like soy-based jerky, vegan mushroom jerky and the unusually delicious coconut jerky.

By Jeremy Glass

That Frozen Treat From Dairy Queen? Not Really Ice Cream
That Frozen Treat From Dairy Queen? Not Really Ice Cream

You may be a huge fan of Dairy Queen's Blizzard treat, but this may be news to you: That frozen stuff isn't ice cream. In fact Dairy Queen doesn't sell ice cream at all.

By Jeremy Glass

Advertisement

The Pili Nut Is a Nutritional Powerhouse Worth Cracking
The Pili Nut Is a Nutritional Powerhouse Worth Cracking

These nuts could be some of the healthiest we've ever come across. So why can't the pili nut crack the health food market?

By Jeremy Glass

It Took a Court to Decide Whether Pringles Are Potato Chips
It Took a Court to Decide Whether Pringles Are Potato Chips

Pringles aren't like other potato chips. And back in 2007 Procter & Gamble sued to declare the snacks weren't even potato chips at all.

By Jeremy Glass

What's All the Buzz About Manuka Honey? 
What's All the Buzz About Manuka Honey? 

This native New Zealand 'liquid gold' honey may make you want to abandon the bear. But does it really have medicinal properties, and why is it so expensive?

By Tara Yarlagadda

Here's Why Macadamia Nuts Are So Delicious and So Crazy Expensive
Here's Why Macadamia Nuts Are So Delicious and So Crazy Expensive

The mildly flavored, slightly oily, softly crunchy macadamia is prized all over the world, but grown mostly in Hawaii.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Advertisement

Ruby Chocolate Is Pink Perfection
Ruby Chocolate Is Pink Perfection

Ruby chocolate is a growing worldwide sensation, but the exact recipe and processing techniques are closely guarded secrets.

By Tara Yarlagadda

What Is the Difference Between Jelly, Jam and Preserves?
What Is the Difference Between Jelly, Jam and Preserves?

They all taste good but they don't mean the same thing.

By Kathryn Whitbourne

Chocolate: Big Cravings and an Even Bigger Carbon Footprint
Chocolate: Big Cravings and an Even Bigger Carbon Footprint

A study found that, on average, it takes 264 gallons (1,000 liters) of water to make a single chocolate bar. Now that's a hefty footprint.

By Jesslyn Shields

Would You Pay $56 for Five Potato Chips?
Would You Pay $56 for Five Potato Chips?

Because that's how much these exclusive Swedish crisps cost. At more than $11 each, they're the world's most expensive. The money's going to charity, but still …

By Laurie L. Dove

Advertisement

What's the Deal With Bubblegum Flavor?
What's the Deal With Bubblegum Flavor?

Or is the famous flavor simply made up?

By Sarah Gleim

Why is sugar sticky?
Why is sugar sticky?

When the sweet stuff is mixed with water, it suddenly wants to bond with everything it encounters. Why so clingy, sugar?

By Alison Cooper

How Junk Food Works
How Junk Food Works

Junk food is a miracle of edible engineering. Food scientists have figured out how to trick our brains into eating all that salt, sugar and fat without thinking about the calories. How do they do it? While you're learning, I'll get some Ding Dongs.

By Dave Roos

Why do sweet and salty taste so good together?
Why do sweet and salty taste so good together?

The marriage of salty and sweet is one that shouldn't work but magically does. Our tongues recognize flavors for a reason -- and when it comes to sweet and salty, biology is hard at work.

By Debra Ronca

Advertisement

Is Chocolate Addictive?
Is Chocolate Addictive?

From intense craving to shame over loss of control — this is the life of the chocoholic. Is the term chocoholic just a joke, or does science say there's something to it?

By Debra Ronca

10 Easy Poolside Snacks
10 Easy Poolside Snacks

Summer days by the pool call for delicious, nutritious snacks that are quick to prepare. While you're splishing, splashing and having fun in the water, let your taste buds have some fun with these 10 easy poolside snacks.

By Stefani Newman