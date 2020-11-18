Pork Smackdown: Pancetta vs. Prosciutto vs. Bacon

Just as a big, tannic pinot noir is the perfect complement to game birds and hearty stews such as beef bourguignon, pancetta is especially tasty when paired with certain foods. Pasta is a natural. In fact, pancetta is the star ingredient in Bucatini all'Amatriciana, a famous Roman dish with tomatoes, onions, Pecorino Romano cheese and red pepper flakes. Crisped pancetta makes a tasty addition to salads and soups, too.

But pancetta also works well with less-obvious dishes such as poached eggs, oysters and Brussels sprouts. And since rich, salty foods pair well with sweet flavors, you can use pancetta to create inventive fruity salsas, such as one combining crisp-fried pancetta with jalapeños, garlic, cilantro, chopped strawberries and chopped pineapple. That salsa is great with grilled meats and seafoods.

Italians typically add pancetta to recipes after first cooking it in a pan, says Judy Witts Francini, founder of Divina Cucina, which offers online Italian cooking classes and culinary tours. "This releases some of the pork fat to flavor the dish," she says via email. "When making a pasta sauce, it is removed from the pan after cooking and placed back in later to maintain its crispness."

" " Pancetta is often sold cubed in the U.S. Here, it is fried with rosemary. Giulia Fiori Photography/Getty Images