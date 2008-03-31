Italian Recipes Channel
Italian Cuisine is popular around the world and has two main styles. Northern Italian cuisine usually has a lighter, creamier sauce where the Southern counterpart generally contains thicker, richer tomato-based sauces.
Capicola is an Italian cured meat that comes from a pig's shoulder. It's thinly sliced like prosciutto, but has its own distinct flavor.
You could call pancetta Italian bacon, but it's so much more than that. Think of it as bacon maxed out. So how do you use it? And how does it differ from prosciutto?
Pasta is a great base to use for a main dinner dish or for a light lunchtime salad. But you may be tired of the same old boring pasta recipes. Don't worry; there's lots you can do to spice it up.
Italian cooking revolves around such staples as pasta, olive oil and hearty tomato sauce. It's as rustic as you want it to be. Who needs pizza delivery when you can master Italian cooking at home?
Italian food has always been popular, but today it includes more than just a plate of spaghetti. Learn about the different types of Italian cooking, and find out new ways to make old favorites.