Italian Recipes Channel

Italian Cuisine is popular around the world and has two main styles. Northern Italian cuisine usually has a lighter, creamier sauce where the Southern counterpart generally contains thicker, richer tomato-based sauces.

Capicola: The Italian Dried Meat Tony Soprano Called 'Gabagool'
Capicola is an Italian cured meat that comes from a pig's shoulder. It's thinly sliced like prosciutto, but has its own distinct flavor.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Pork Smackdown: Pancetta vs. Prosciutto vs. Bacon
You could call pancetta Italian bacon, but it's so much more than that. Think of it as bacon maxed out. So how do you use it? And how does it differ from prosciutto?

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

10 Ways to Spice Up Your Pasta
Pasta is a great base to use for a main dinner dish or for a light lunchtime salad. But you may be tired of the same old boring pasta recipes. Don't worry; there's lots you can do to spice it up.

By Emilie Sennebogen

Italian Cooking 101
Italian cooking revolves around such staples as pasta, olive oil and hearty tomato sauce. It's as rustic as you want it to be. Who needs pizza delivery when you can master Italian cooking at home?

By Chris Obenschain

Italian Cooking
Italian food has always been popular, but today it includes more than just a plate of spaghetti. Learn about the different types of Italian cooking, and find out new ways to make old favorites.

By the Editors of Easy Home Cooking Magazine