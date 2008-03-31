Cuisine Recipes Channel
A Cuisine is a country or region's collection of traditional foods and flavors. Many cuisines are enjoyed the world over, but a few cuisines are truly an acquired taste. Explore the many different cuisines in this section.
5 Easy Family Style Chinese Meals
Chinese Cooking 101
How Escargot Evolved From Snail Snack to Treat for the Elite
What Is Foie Gras, and Why Is It Being Banned?
French Cooking 101
Capicola: The Italian Dried Meat Tony Soprano Called 'Gabagool'
Pork Smackdown: Pancetta vs. Prosciutto vs. Bacon
10 Ways to Spice Up Your Pasta
5 Things You Didn't Know About Tacos
The Light and Fluffy History of Southern Biscuits
5 Things You Didn't Know About Fried Chicken
Sextuplets Take New York: Digna's Recipes
Thai Cooking 101
Escargot is a delicacy of snails that's common in many European countries like France, Spain and Portugal. But what do snails even taste like and how are they prepared?
Capicola is an Italian cured meat that comes from a pig's shoulder. It's thinly sliced like prosciutto, but has its own distinct flavor.
You could call pancetta Italian bacon, but it's so much more than that. Think of it as bacon maxed out. So how do you use it? And how does it differ from prosciutto?
Cities around the world are banning foie gras, the French delicacy of fattened duck liver because the labor-intensive force-feeding process is considered unethical.
Whether it's breakfast, lunch or dinner, there's a taco to suit the occasion. But how did this Mexican street food become so popular in the U.S.?
And a simple biscuit recipe to go along with it.
By Shaun Chavis
How did this dish become so associated with the American South and yet so beloved all over the world?
Lose the number of your local Chinese joint, because these five recipes are so easy, you can cook your favorite dish at home.
See what Latin American recipes Digna Carpio, mother of a tween and sextuplets manager, whips up in the kitchen for her family.
Pasta is a great base to use for a main dinner dish or for a light lunchtime salad. But you may be tired of the same old boring pasta recipes. Don't worry; there's lots you can do to spice it up.
Need a little ooh-la-la in your cooking? French cuisine may be one of the most sophisticated in the world, but that doesn't mean you can't turn out some French-inspired dishes from your suburban U.S. kitchen.
Most health magazines advocate turning up your nose at fat-laden dishes such as Kung Pao chicken. While Americanized Chinese food is known for its MSG content, authentic Chinese cooking is far better for you.
Thai cuisine is a testament to the marriage between religion and food. Buddhism's influence over the distinctive, flavorful elements used in Thai cooking allows for creative experimentation in the kitchen.
Italian cooking revolves around such staples as pasta, olive oil and hearty tomato sauce. It's as rustic as you want it to be. Who needs pizza delivery when you can master Italian cooking at home?
Fried chicken. Barbeque. Biscuits and gravy. Collard greens. Black-eyed peas. Grits. Fried green tomatoes. Sweet tea. Peach cobbler. Pecan pie. The cuisine of the American South is as varied, as interesting and as diverse as its history.
Italian food has always been popular, but today it includes more than just a plate of spaghetti. Learn about the different types of Italian cooking, and find out new ways to make old favorites.