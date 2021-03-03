Pomelos Are Like Grapefruits on Steroids

The pomelo is actually one of the oldest citrus fruits. They're considered ancestor fruits because many other citrus we have today is derived from the pomelo. The largest member of the citrus family, the pomelo is native to southeastern Asia (including all of Malaysia and Fiji where they grow wild on the riverbanks) and they're typically eaten on celebratory occasions like the Moon Festival.

The first seeds were likely brought from Asia to the New World in the late 17th century. Today pomelos are cultivated in tropical regions worldwide, including California and Hawaii, where it's known as jabong.

Pomelo is generally milder and less tangy than grapefruit, though it's bigger — way bigger. The average pomelo can be about 12 inches (30.5 centimeters) in diameter, though much of that is pith inside. Pomelos are teardrop-shaped and have a green or yellow skin and pink or yellow flesh, and they're known for their extra-thick pith and mild taste. Its flesh can be eaten raw and its rind is typically dried and candied.

"It tastes very similar to grapefruit," says chef Darrell "DAS" Smith, who's cooked for everyone from first lady Michelle Obama to Oprah Winfrey. "Sweet and bitter. The skin is kind of tough, [but] it peels it like an orange."

" " The pomelo has a very thick rind and membrane covering the flesh inside. Barbara Rich/Getty Images