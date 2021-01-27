Why You Should Get Fired Up About Dragon Fruit

Dragon fruit used to be found only in Asian markets, but not anymore. Depending on where you live, you might find dragon fruit in your local Costco, neighborhood grocery store or farmers market. The fact that it's imported — and in high demand — has driven up the price of this exotic fruit. You can expect to pay between $5 or $10 apiece (or more!) depending on where you live.

We talked to Anupy Singla, a Chicago-based cookbook author, journalist and recipe developer about what to look for when shopping for dragon fruit.

"Look for brightness of color and firm to the touch so it can continue to ripen and get a little soft for you, and you'll have a little time to dig in and enjoy it," she says. "You don't want it to get to the point where it's mushy. They need to look fresh."

The peel shouldn't look withered and look for any obvious bruising or wilting of the leaves. Dragon fruit will keep at room temperature for a few days or you can store them in your fridge. But don't cut the fruit until you're ready to eat. Once it's cut, it will need to be stored in the refrigerator in an airtight container.

To prepare the dragon fruit, simply slice it down the center and pull away the peel. "Because it's thick and waxy it's super easy to peel away," Singla says. "Then I'll slice it and drizzle some honey over it to eat it fresh. You can always scoop it out and eat it that way, too. My kids eat it that way with a spoon."

Singla created a dragon fruit smoothie recipe that uses coconut milk, and recently made something she calls "chaat."

"It's a small plate — a tiny salad," she says. "I combine the dragon fruit with the Indian spice chaat masala, and put in red onion and Vietnamese red chilis, to add heat and some lime juice. It is so good. You can pair it with fish or any kind of protein, or even plain on salad. What I love about it, when you talk about the nutritionals, is the level of fiber in a dragon fruit, they are second only to raspberries (the highest in fiber)."

" " Eating fresh dragon fruit is easy. You can simply slice it down the center and pull away the peel, or just scoop the flesh from the peel and eat it with a spoon. saulgranda/Getty Images