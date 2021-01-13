Rambutan Is the 'Hairier' Cousin of the Lychee Fruit

We checked in by email with Norman Van Aken, a Miami, Florida-based restaurateur, chef, author and food guru to learn more about how this prickly produce could be used to its best advantage. To the question of freshness, Van Aken says, "Like most things in nature, rambutan glisten and have an alive look to them, moist...and the 'spines' are pliant."

When shopping for rambutans, use Van Aken's advice. Look for color and life, no bruising or blackened spines. They are best when eaten right away but they can be stored for up to five days in your refrigerator's crisper drawer.

But what do these funky fruits taste like?

"The flavor is like an exotic grape, but much more perfumed," Van Aken says. "To eat them, take your fingernail or a paring knife and peel back the thin exterior (beneath the spines). Pull that back and the grape-like looking fruit is revealed. Take care to get rid of any of that 'bark' as it is bitter."

Rambutans have a center pit, like a cherry. Cut them carefully and discard the pit — it's inedible. Rambutans make tasty additions to salads, smoothies and desserts. They can also be used in drinks, mocktails and cocktails, or as an ingredient in dessert syrups. Van Aken uses rambutans or their cousins, peeled longans or lychees, to garnish a tropical fruit chutney that includes mango, pineapple and papaya (see recipe below).

Rambutans are usually found in Asian markets but thanks to increased interest in this unusual fruit in the U.S., Europe and Canada, you can often find them in the produce section of specialty grocery stores, larger grocery chains and farmer's markets.

" " You first have to peel off the skin from the rambutan to enjoy the fruit inside. Calvin Chan Wai Meng/Getty Images