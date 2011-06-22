How to Slow Cook Pork Ribs In the Oven

There are three types of pork ribs. Spare ribs are the outer ends of the pork ribs and are sparsely covered with meat. A whole rack of pork ribs weighs about 3 pounds (1.4 kilograms). Back ribs are the short section of the ribs, which are cut a bit closer to the shoulder than spare ribs. These are sometimes referred to as baby back ribs. Finally there are country style ribs, which are cut from the shoulder end of the rib, and are thick and meaty. You should get about three country style ribs per pound (453 grams) [source: Readers Digest]. Pork ribs can be barbecued, grilled or cooked in the oven. We will now tell you how to slow cook pork ribs in the oven.

Ingredients

Contents
  1. Dry rub
  2. Braising liquid
  3. Here's what to do

Dry rub

  • 8 tablespoons light brown sugar
  • 3 tablespoons coarse salt
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • ½ teaspoon jalapeno seasoning
  • ½ teaspoon Old Bay Seasoning
  • ½ teaspoon rubbed thyme
  • ½ teaspoon onion powder

Braising liquid

  • 1 cup wine
  • 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • Two cloves chopped garlic

Here's what to do:

  1. Preheat the oven to 250 degrees Fahrenheit (121 degrees Celsius).
  2. Mix all the dry ingredients in a bowl for the dry rub.
  3. Place the ribs on a piece of aluminum foil. Sprinkle each side generously with the dry rub and pat it down. Refrigerate the ribs for one hour.
  4. Place all the liquid ingredients in a bowl. Cook them in the microwave on high for one minute.
  5. Take the ribs out of the refrigerator.
  6. Place the ribs on a baking sheet.
  7. Pour half the liquid on the ribs. This will braise the ribs.
  8. Bake the ribs for 2½ hours at 250 degrees Fahrenheit (121 degrees Celsius).
  9. Simmer the remaining liquid in a saucepan, until it thickens. Stir the mixture occasionally.
  10. Take the ribs out of the oven when they're done.
  11. Brush the hot liquid on the ribs as a glaze [source: Brown].

