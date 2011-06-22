There are three types of pork ribs. Spare ribs are the outer ends of the pork ribs and are sparsely covered with meat. A whole rack of pork ribs weighs about 3 pounds (1.4 kilograms). Back ribs are the short section of the ribs, which are cut a bit closer to the shoulder than spare ribs. These are sometimes referred to as baby back ribs. Finally there are country style ribs, which are cut from the shoulder end of the rib, and are thick and meaty. You should get about three country style ribs per pound (453 grams) [source: Readers Digest]. Pork ribs can be barbecued, grilled or cooked in the oven. We will now tell you how to slow cook pork ribs in the oven.

Ingredients