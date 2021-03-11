Are Tomahawk Steaks Just Glorified Bone-in Ribeyes?

It's basically a bone-in-ribeye steak that comes from between the sixth and twelfth rib of the cow. It's butchered leaving at least 5 inches (13 centimeters) of the rib bone attached. The bone itself can be up to 20 inches (0.5 meters) long but often is cut to less than 10 inches (0.25 meters). The long rib bone looks like a hatchet — or a Native American tomahawk — which is how it got its name.

The tomahawk steak is super expensive, but why and is it worth it?

Well first, to obtain the cut, the butcher has to carve it straight from the rib, and the steak itself is usually about 2 inches (5 centimeters) thick and weighs between 30 and 45 ounces (850 to 1,275 grams). Next, the butcher trims the bone using a technique called "Frenching." This removes the fat and meat from the bone to give it its clean look. Leaving the actual steak on the bone helps preserve all the juices in the cut for optimal flavor.

This cut of steak usually also has impressive marbling, which means it's a superior cut of meat. More marbling also means more fat, which means more intense flavor. Of course, this also means more money.

Another reason why it's so expensive? The rib cage muscles where the ribeye steak is cut from are barely used by the cow. That means the meat is incredibly tender and rich in flavor.

The most common places to get a tomahawk steak would be at your local steakhouse or butcher. Expect to dish out between $50 and $100 at the steakhouse. You probably won't find them at the supermarket; you'll likely find a bone-in or classic ribeye instead.

" " Tomahawk steaks are best when seared in a hot skillet and then finished off in the oven. ClarkandCompany/Getty Images