Top 10 Unexpected Cake Ingredients

" " How far out would you go with your cake ingredients? Wheat grass, anyone? See more cupcakes and cakes for a new era pictures. Laura Johansen/Workbook Stock/ Getty Images

Cake is one of the simplest and most rewarding desserts to make for a home baker. After all, pound cake got its name from the original recipe of one pound each of butter, sugar, flour and eggs. Of course, that recipe can be tweaked to suit the occasion, but it showcases the cake's delicious simplicity. The basic and versatile ingredients that go into a cake allows for a little adventure in baking, as well. Unusual ingredients can be found in all kinds of odd cake recipes. A county fair in Arkansas even has a "weird cake contest" for the creative baker. The winner in 2009 used black beans and grape jelly, in addition to chocolate chips and coconut [source: de Vera].

Let's take a look at 10 ingredients you probably wouldn't expect to see in your cake.