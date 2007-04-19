Baking Cookies

To avoid overbaking cookies, check them at the minimum baking time. If more time is needed, watch carefully to make sure they don't burn. It is usually better to slightly underbake than to overbake cookies. The following are some general guidelines that describe doneness tests for many types of cookies. Based on the type of cookies you're baking, apply one of these tests:
Fudgy
Bar Cookies:
The surface appears dull and a slight imprint remains after touching the surface with a fingertip. Cake-like
Bar Cookies:
A wooden toothpick inserted into center comes out clean and dry. Drop Cookies:
The surface is lightly browned and a slight imprint remains after touching the surface with a fingertip. Refrigerator Cookies:
The edges are firm and the bottoms are lightly browned. Rolled Cookies:
The edges are firm and the bottoms are lightly browned. Shaped Cookies: The edges are lightly browned.
Many cookies should be removed from cookie sheets immediately after baking and placed in a single layer on wire racks to cool. Fragile cookies may need to cool slightly on the cookie sheet before removing to wire racks to cool completely. Bar cookies and brownies may be cooled and stored in the baking pan.
Now that your cookies are baked, find out the proper way to store them in the next section.
Not what you're looking for? Try these:
- Cookie Recipes: Find recipes on this page that run the gamut of cookie types, from bar cookies to drop cooking and everything in between.
- Decorating Cookies: While tasting cookies is surely the most fun, decorating cookies might be a close second. Find tips to help you decorate in this article.
- How to Make Cookies: Who doesn't love a cookie? And since there are so many varieties of cookies available, it's easy to find a favorite -- or several favorites, for that matter. Learn how to make cookies at HowStuffWorks.
- Cooking: Learn the ins and outs of some basic cooking techniques in this helpful article.