Learn how to grill vegetables with easy instructions. See more extreme grilling pictures.

Cooking doesn't need to be a giant ordeal with instructions in some other language. Let us show you how to turn a fridge full of ingredients into an easy and delicious meal.

We've put together a guide to help you figure out everything you need to know about cooking. Whether you want to bake a wedding cake, learn to garnish, cook a turkey, or simply prepare rice, we can teach you how with easy step-by-step instructions.

We've separated the articles into categories to make it even easier. Most of these articles also include recipes that use your new cooking techniques so you won't even have to search for the right meal.

Asian Food

If your best attempts at Chinese food have always resulted in take-out, no need to fear. Learn how to use these Chinese cooking techniques:

Baking and DecoratingIf your previous baking experience has made it clear that you won't ever be a pastry chef, now's the time to change your mind. Learn it all from kneading the dough to decorating the finished result with these articles:

EggsAmerican loves eggs. In this article, we'll show you to how to scramble them, bake them, boil them, and everything in between:

Fish and SeafoodWhether its fresh or frozen, the catch of the day is always a delightful dinner. Find out how to prepare and cook the splendors of the sea:

Fruits and VegetablesYou've heard the numbers. You need a lot of servings per day to maintain a balanced diet. Learn what to do with nature's best:

GrillingThere's nothing better than the satisfying aroma of grilled food. Learn what to do with your barbecue:

ItalianEveryone loves Italian food. We'll show you how to make the basics that even your Sicilian grandmother would love:

MeatMany Americans grew up on meat and potatoes. Bring this staple into your house with the tips found in these articles:

MexicanCelebrate the fiesta South of the Border and make our great Mexican recipes. Learn authentic Mexican cooking techniques:

  • How to Cook Chili Peppers
  • How to Cook Rice
  • How to Cook Tortillas and Beans

PoultryDon't be too chicken to try a delicious poultry recipe. We'll teach you everything from safe handling methods to the best techniques that will make your poultry turn out perfectly every time in these articles:

