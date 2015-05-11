Eggs Are Expensive! Here's How to Freeze Them

" " Egg prices have skyrocketed thanks to things like bird flu and inflation. The price has jumped from $3 to $4 per dozen to as much as $9 to $11 per dozen in some cities. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

If you go to the grocery store, surely you've had sticker shock when it comes to the price of eggs. The cost for a dozen eggs hit $7 in California, and nationally the price has been on a steady climb. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for eggs shows the price up 49.1 percent on an unadjusted basis in the 12 months between November 2021 and November 2022.

In January 2023 alone, egg prices increased 8.5 percent compared to the price the month before, according to data released from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Feb. 14, 2023.

Eggs last only a few weeks in the refrigerator, so they're not ideal for stocking up on. But if you find a sale, you can always freeze them before they go bad. That's right. You can freeze eggs just like you can freeze most other foods, though there are a few steps you have to take to ensure they freeze properly.

That means you can't just transfer a dozen eggs in their carton straight from the refrigerator to the freezer. The yolks and egg whites will expand and the shells will crack — or even explode — and you'll have a huge mess on your hands.

Instead the best way to freeze eggs is cracked and out of their shells. And you can do that a couple of ways.