Eggs Are Expensive! Here's How to Freeze Them

By: Alison Cooper & Sarah Gleim  |  Updated: Feb 15, 2023
eggs at grocery
Egg prices have skyrocketed thanks to things like bird flu and inflation. The price has jumped from $3 to $4 per dozen to as much as $9 to $11 per dozen in some cities. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

If you go to the grocery store, surely you've had sticker shock when it comes to the price of eggs. The cost for a dozen eggs hit $7 in California, and nationally the price has been on a steady climb. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for eggs shows the price up 49.1 percent on an unadjusted basis in the 12 months between November 2021 and November 2022.

In January 2023 alone, egg prices increased 8.5 percent compared to the price the month before, according to data released from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Feb. 14, 2023.

Advertisement

Eggs last only a few weeks in the refrigerator, so they're not ideal for stocking up on. But if you find a sale, you can always freeze them before they go bad. That's right. You can freeze eggs just like you can freeze most other foods, though there are a few steps you have to take to ensure they freeze properly.

That means you can't just transfer a dozen eggs in their carton straight from the refrigerator to the freezer. The yolks and egg whites will expand and the shells will crack — or even explode — and you'll have a huge mess on your hands.

Instead the best way to freeze eggs is cracked and out of their shells. And you can do that a couple of ways.

Advertisement

Contents
  1. How to Freeze Whole Eggs
  2. How to Freeze Egg Whites
  3. How to Freeze Egg Yolks
  4. Defrosting Frozen Eggs

How to Freeze Whole Eggs

Freezing whole eggs is easy. Just crack the shells and add the whites and yolks into a bowl and whisk them together just like you're making scrambled eggs. You can freeze all of the eggs in one container or freeze them in portions. An ice cube tray or small muffin tray would work perfectly. If you use either of these, pour about 3 tablespoons of the egg mixture into each section of the tray and cover it with plastic wrap. Once the egg cubes are completely frozen, transfer them into a freezer bag or another container for better storage.

freeze eggs in ice cube tray
An ice cube tray is perfect for freezing whole eggs and egg whites.
University of Arkansas

Advertisement

How to Freeze Egg Whites

You can use the same method as above to freeze egg whites. Once you've separated your egg whites and egg yolks, simply freeze the whites in a small container. If you use the ice cube tray method, be sure to measure out exact amounts so you know how much you have when you use it in the future. Typically, 2 tablespoons equals one egg white.

Advertisement

How to Freeze Egg Yolks

Freezing egg yolks without egg whites requires a little more work because they don't freeze very well on their own. The texture just isn't the same when they thaw — they turn gelatinous when they freeze and that makes them hard to use later in recipes. But you can add things like salt and sugar to prevent the gelatin from forming. If you think you'll use them for savory recipes, add about 1/8 teaspoon of salt for every four yolks. If you're freezing the yolks for dessert recipes, add 1 1/2 teaspoons of sugar for every four yolks. Be sure to label the containers so you know whether they're sweet or savory.

You can also freeze hard-boiled yolks (but not the whites, which will become tough and runny). Use the yolks within a month or two for best results.

Advertisement

separating egg yolk from white
Before you freeze yolks, you need to separate them from the egg whites.
New Africa/Shutterstock

Defrosting Frozen Eggs

The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says you can freeze eggs for up to one year. When you need them, it's best to thaw them overnight in the fridge. In a pinch, you can also thaw them under running cold water. And use them immediately and only in dishes that are cooked thoroughly.

Advertisement

Originally Published: May 11, 2015

Lots More Information

Related Articles

Citation
Featured

Advertisement

Loading...