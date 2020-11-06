Yes, while there are many risks to eating bad eggs, the main risk is a salmonella contamination, which can cause diarrhea, vomiting and fever. Which is why it's important to know the signs and how to tell if eggs are bad.

Whether they're fried, scrambled, poached or baked, eggs (and bacon) are the king of breakfast food. There's very little you can't do with eggs. Packed full of healthy cholesterol (that would be HDL cholesterol), a fresh egg contains around 78 calories, 6 grams of protein, and is a good source of vitamin D and choline.

But one thing about raw eggs that can be tough is determining the egg's freshness. Using fresh eggs is essential when cooking, and while it may not be as easy to spot a contaminated egg as say, bad chicken, there are a few different ways you can use to tell if eggs are bad.