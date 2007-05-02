Cooking Seafood

Seafood, like this trout stuffed with fresh mint and orange, is healthy and easy to make.

Fish is finding its way into the media and onto more tables than ever before. Everywhere you look, people are singing the praises of seafood. It cooks quickly and is very versatile, not to mention delicious and nutritious. Nowadays, nearly everybody recognizes that fish are a good source of protein and rich in healthy oils.

Despite this growing popularity and glowing press reviews, most fish is still eaten out. Many cooks are simply reluctant to try cooking fish at home, and they are unsure about how to buy the right type and handle it properly. The following information on fish will give you the facts, and the confidence, you need to start making fish a more regular part of your home cooking repertoire.

Contents
  1. How to Cook Fish
  2. Shellfish
  3. Cooking Lobster
  4. Cooking Crabs
  5. How to Cook Clams
  6. Cooking Mussels
  7. Cooking Scallops
  8. Oysters

How to Cook Fish

Beginning with choosing and buying the perfect fish -- aided by a chart listing the availability, type, and preferred cooking method for some of the most popular fish -- you'll learn all the essentials of creating a great fish entrée. From filleting and skinning your fish to baking, poaching, or frying your catch, you'll get all tips you need for a delicious dinner.

Shellfish

Aside from fish, shellfish are the other major type of seafood found in most recipes. In this article, you will learn the varieties of shellfish, the best ways to store and freeze your shellfish before you use it, and a quick guide showing you how much shellfish you need for a recipe.

Cooking Lobster

Lobster is one of the most popular types of shellfish. In this section, you will learn how to prepare and cook this delicacy. We will show you how to boil and crack a whole lobster, and how to grill lobster tails.

Cooking Crabs

In this section, you will learn how to cook this popular crustacean. First, we will show you how to steam live crab, the first step in most crab recipes. Next, we will show you how to remove the cooked meat from the shell of a crab. Finally, we will show you how to stir-fry frozen crab legs.

How to Cook Clams

Clams are a shellfish that really come in a seashell. We will show you how to clean, shuck, and shell raw clams, and then show you how to prepare steamed clams.

Cooking Mussels

A tiny succulent morsel awaits at the center of this plentiful mollusk. Learn the basics of pulling mussels from a shell with these tips.

Cooking Scallops

Little chunks of meat from the ocean, scallops are gaining in popularity. Serve up this tasty item with the help of this article.

Oysters

Whether cooked or served raw on the shell, these mollusks are a popular dish. These instructions will help you shuck, cook, and serve oysters.

