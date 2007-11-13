Dessert Tips

Q. I have a lot of extra fruit, and I'd like to make a dessert that's fairly low in calories. Any ideas?

A. For a refreshing frozen summer treat, place 2 cups peeled and coarsely chopped ripe peaches or nectarines in a food processor or blender. Add one of the following: 1 cup milk, 1 cup sugar-free fruit juice or 8 ounces flavored sugar-free yogurt.

Purée until the mixture is well blended, and divide evenly among 6-ounce paper cups. Freeze until partially frozen, then insert popsicle sticks. Freeze until mixture is solid. For variation, replace all or part of the peaches with other fresh fruit.