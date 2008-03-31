Dessert Recipes Channel
Canada has given the world many sweet inventions and treats, from baseball bats to poutine, but the Nanaimo bar may just be one of Canada's best-kept secrets.
By Jeremy Glass
Every year during 'Cookie Season,' you're likely to be approached by some very cute girls with some very business-like sensibilities, asking you to buy some very delicious cookies. How much do you know about the Girl Scout cookie tradition?
By Alia Hoyt
Whether it's a sheet cake from the grocery store or an elaborate chocolate gateau, cakes are the go-to treat when there's a celebration going on. But how did that start — and what's the chemistry behind your favorite creation?
By Alia Hoyt
A study showed that people are heavily influenced by the picture on the cake mix box when it came to guessing serving size and calories.
Rock candy has been a special treat for children and adults for generations, and is very easy to make. Read this article to learn how to rock candy.