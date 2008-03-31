Dessert Recipes Channel

How Cakes Work

That Slice of Cake Pictured on the Box? It's 762 Calories, Not 247

Nanaimo Bars Are Canada's Super Sweet No-bake Treat

Thin Mints and More: The Girl Scout Cookie Quiz

Nanaimo Bars Are Canada's Super Sweet No-bake Treat

Canada has given the world many sweet inventions and treats, from baseball bats to poutine, but the Nanaimo bar may just be one of Canada's best-kept secrets.

By Jeremy Glass

Thin Mints and More: The Girl Scout Cookie Quiz

Every year during 'Cookie Season,' you're likely to be approached by some very cute girls with some very business-like sensibilities, asking you to buy some very delicious cookies. How much do you know about the Girl Scout cookie tradition?

By Alia Hoyt

How Cakes Work

Whether it's a sheet cake from the grocery store or an elaborate chocolate gateau, cakes are the go-to treat when there's a celebration going on. But how did that start — and what's the chemistry behind your favorite creation?

By Alia Hoyt

That Slice of Cake Pictured on the Box? It's 762 Calories, Not 247

A study showed that people are heavily influenced by the picture on the cake mix box when it came to guessing serving size and calories.

By Kathryn Whitbourne

How to Make Rock Candy
How to Make Rock Candy

Rock candy has been a special treat for children and adults for generations, and is very easy to make. Read this article to learn how to rock candy.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors