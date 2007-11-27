Garnishing Tips

" " Radish fans are easy garnishes. John Rensten / Getty Images

Q. What function does the garnish serve?

A. The garnish is the finishing touch! It makes your dishes look even more appetizing.

Making food look as good as it tastes is easy, if you add the right garnish. While parsley is a staple decoration, there's so much more you can do to perk up a plate.

Color and Texture: Pick a garnish that enhances the color and texture of the food it will accompany. For example, use a bright-colored garnish with light-colored foods, or accent soft-textured food with a crisp garnish.

Size: Size the garnish to the presentation: use large garnishes on platters, and small ones on plates.

Here are some ideas for interesting -- and edible -- garnishes that are sure to liven-up the food presentation at your next party.