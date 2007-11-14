­Party Planning Tips

Getting ready to throw a party? Nerves racked from all the preparation stress? If that is the case, you are not alone. Venturing into the world of party planning can be quite daunting. What should you prepare? Should it be a sit-down affair or a buffet mixer? What kind of snacks should you serve? What should be in the goodie bags? Should there be goodie bags and what do you do if your boss brings along his diabetic 9-year old? Never fear! With a little forethought and preparation you will wow your guests!
In fact, party planning can be just as much fun as the party itself! To make it easier, we have assembled tips and tricks to planning successful parties that will make yours memorable for some time to come.
Whether you are having a cocktail party or a sit-down dinner party, great snacks and appetizers are always integral to a great party and they are easier to make than you think!
The keys to good party planning are a clear understanding of what you want to accomplish, organization and a solid time-table to help you get everything done so that you can enjoy your own party as much as your guests will.
A staple at children's parties, the goodie bag is now popular with adults as well. It is a great way to thank your guests for coming and to send them away with a special remembrance of your event.
The holidays can be stressful enough but taking on the job of holiday party planner brings a whole new level of meaning to stress. Don't worry, with a few simple tricks you can alleviate that stress.
Like great snacks, appetizers that are delicious yet simple to make will set just the right tone for your holiday party.
Some see it as a challenge, but in reality throwing a party can be quite easy and enjoyable if you follow some simple, common sense rules.
Entertaining company is by no means a lost art, but not everyone is comfortable with it. We have put together some easy tips to make your entertaining that much better.
With the houseguests, the holidays bring another visitor, that extra weight you are going to put on from all the great food! How can you eat well and resist the temptations of the holiday buffet at the same time? We have some ideas for you.
Guests with dietary restrictions can be a challenge when planning a party, but kids with such restrictions, such as diabetic children, can be even more challenging unless you plan the party with them in mind. Find out how.
