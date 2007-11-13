How to Know When Bread Dough Has Risen Enough

Q. How do you know when bread dough has risen enough?

A. Most breads contain yeast, which is what helps the bread rise. Bread bakers will leave the dough to rise for several hours, allowing enough time for the bread's flavor to develop.

A simple way to test if your dough has risen enough is to lightly press two fingertips about one-half inch into the dough.

The dough is ready if an indention remains when fingertips are removed.