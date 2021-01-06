How to Make a Milkshake

" " With the right tools and some ice cream, anyone can make a milkshake like a pro. Historical/Corbis/Getty Images

Whether you're a culinary rule-follower who refuses to indulge in off-season meals or the kind of rebel who sips soup in the summer, it's fair to say the appeal of a thick, creamy milkshake transcends all four seasons.

The milkshake goes back to the end of the 19th century where it was once considered an "adult drink" made of eggs and whiskey. By the 1930s, you could find milkshakes in malt shops across the country, ushering in a glorious time in America where drinking your ice cream was as common as smoking a cigarette at the doctor's office.

For those who'd love nothing more than to sip half a carton of ice cream in one sitting, here are a couple of quick and easy recipes for a homemade milkshake that'll satisfy your sweet tooth.