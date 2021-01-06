How to Make a Milkshake

By: Jeremy Glass  |  Jan 6, 2021
milkshake
With the right tools and some ice cream, anyone can make a milkshake like a pro. Historical/Corbis/Getty Images

Whether you're a culinary rule-follower who refuses to indulge in off-season meals or the kind of rebel who sips soup in the summer, it's fair to say the appeal of a thick, creamy milkshake transcends all four seasons.

The milkshake goes back to the end of the 19th century where it was once considered an "adult drink" made of eggs and whiskey. By the 1930s, you could find milkshakes in malt shops across the country, ushering in a glorious time in America where drinking your ice cream was as common as smoking a cigarette at the doctor's office.

For those who'd love nothing more than to sip half a carton of ice cream in one sitting, here are a couple of quick and easy recipes for a homemade milkshake that'll satisfy your sweet tooth.

Contents
  1. The Blender Method
  2. Try a Mason Jar
  3. If You're Looking to Get Fancy

The Blender Method

For the easiest way to make a milkshake a home, all you really need is ice cream, milk and — of course — a blender. Plop four or so scoops of the ice cream of your choice into the blender along with 1/4 cup of milk (or oat milk for a smoother shake). Blend. Once the ice cream reaches a smooth consistency, pour, top with whipped cream and/or a maraschino cherry and enjoy.

Try a Mason Jar

If you live in a household without a blender, you can still make yourself a milkshake with a Mason jar. Scoop some ice cream into a microwave-safe bowl (use the same amount of ice cream and milk as for the blender method if you have a large Mason jar, and halve the recipe for a small one) and place it in the microwave for 30 seconds or until the ice cream is melted. Pour the melted ice cream into the Mason jar, add the milk and/or liquor if it's that kind of night. Screw the top on the Mason jar, shake vigorously, pour into a glass (or drink from the jar) and enjoy!

If You're Looking to Get Fancy

If you want to take your milkshake making to the next level, why not go full-tilt boogie and take the malt house home with a machine built for the job, such as this turquoise green Brentwood Classic Milkshake Maker. Follow the instructions that come with the machine or use the blender method to make a great shake. With a milkshake machine like this, the only hard part is picking out the right flavors.

Pro-tip: Looking for some killer add-ins that'll take your shake to a whole new level? Try adding a scoop of powdered milk for an extra creamy shake or crush up and add a handful of cookies, nuts or cereal for the kind of dessert reminiscent of a DQ Blizzard.

