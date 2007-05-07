Pastry is a general term used for a rich, unleavened dough made with flour, fat (butter, margarine, or lard), and a little water. The term pastry is also used to refer to sweet baked items, such as Danish pastries, cream puffs, and sweet rolls.

Pie pastry is mostly used to make pie crusts, but can also be used for sweet or savory turnovers. Puff pastry is an especially rich pastry prepared by layering pastry dough with bits of butter. When baked, the moisture in the butter creates steam, causing the dough to separate into hundreds of paper-thin, flaky layers.



No matter what you call them, pastries are delicious. In this article, we'll show you how to make pastries with easy step-by-step instructions. We'll start with the basics on pastry dough on the next page.

Not what you're looking for? Try these:

How to Make a Pie: A home-baked pie adds a perfect finishing touch to any meal. Fortunately, there are so many varieties of pie, it's easy to find one to complement any menu. Learn how to make a pie here.

How to Bake a Cake: Find basic instructions and definitions that will help you bake a cake in this article. You'll learn about everything from selecting the proper baking pan to cooling and frosting a finished cake.

Cooking: Learn the ins and outs of some basic cooking techniques in this helpful article.