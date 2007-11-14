How to Smoke Foods

Q. I've read a lot of recipes using the smoking method. Exactly how does smoking work?

A. Smoking is the technique of curing foods, usually meats or fish, but also cheese, by exposing them to smoke for long periods of time at low temperatures.

Smoking may take several days at temperatures around 150 degrees to 200 degrees F. Aromatic woods, vines or herbs may be used to impart various smoked flavors.

The chemicals present in the smoke assist in the preservation of the food. Smoking of foods is usually done commercially, but with specialized equipment it can be done at home.