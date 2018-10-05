Keep These 5 Foods Out of the Fridge

The refrigerator is probably the greatest thing since sliced bread, considering it keeps perishables safe and sound within its chilly confines. Just be sure not to actually put your bread in there.

"Although refrigeration does delay the growth of mold, a refrigerated environment is very dry and will therefore hasten the staling of bread," Randy George, president and co-owner of Vermont-based Red Hen Baking Company explains in an email. He notes that hearth-baked breads are best kept at room temperature in a paper bag, perforated bag, or even no bag at all. "This preserves the crisp crust. Although the humidity of your room will vary, it is rarely as dry as the inside of a refrigerator," he adds. If you need to keep the bread fresh for a longer period of time, opt to freeze it in a tightly sealed plastic bag.