More than Matzo: 10 Other Yummy Unleavened Breads

Unleavened bread is one of man's first prepared foods, and it survives today in many forms.

Although the variations can be subtle, like the difference in thickness between a tortilla and a gordita, unleavened breads often reflect a regional component, like incorporating the grains that may be available in a specific area or employing a distinctive pan or griddle.

Unleavened bread is a variety of flatbread that doesn't contain bubbles, or leavening agents (bubble makers). Leavens, like yeast, literally add air to the baking bread. All unleavened breads are flatbreads, but flatbreads aren't all unleavened. So, even though pizza crust, focaccia and pancakes are flat, most recipes for these distinctive breads include either an organic or chemical leaven.

On the next pages, we'll take a look at some unleavened bread varieties you'll probably recognize, as well as a few new names that may surprise you.