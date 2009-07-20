10 Easy Bread Recipes

" " There's no need to knead this dough. John A. Rizzo/Photodisc/ Getty Images

Ingredients:

1/4 teaspoon active dry yeast

1 1/2 cups warm water

3 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting. You may use white, whole- wheat or a combination of the two.

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

Cornmeal or wheat bran for dusting

Directions:

In a large bowl, dissolve yeast in water. Add the flour and salt, stirring until blended. The dough will be shaggy and sticky. Cover bowl with plastic wrap. Let the dough rest 12 to 18 hours at about 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21.1. degrees Celsius).

The dough is ready when its surface is dotted with bubbles. Lightly flour your work surface and place dough on it. Sprinkle with a little more flour and fold it over on itself once or twice. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and let it rest for about 15 minutes.

Gently shape dough into a ball. Cover with a dish towel and let rise for about 1 to 2 hours. When it's ready, the dough will have doubled in size and will not readily spring back when poked with a finger.

Preheat oven to 475 degrees Fahrenheit (246.1. degrees Celsius) for about 20 minutes. Cover and bake for 30 minutes. Remove the lid and bake another 15 to 20 minutes until the loaf is beautifully browned. Remove the bread from the Dutch oven and let it cool on a rack for at least 1 hour before slicing.

[source: MotherEarthNews]