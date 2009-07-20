10 Easy Bread Recipes

Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup water, warmed to 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.7 degrees Celsius)
- 2 1/4 teaspoons (1 packet) active dry yeast
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup bread flour
- 1 tablespoon salt
- 3/4 cup milk, warmed to 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.7 degrees Celsius)
- 2 teaspoons cornmeal
Directions:
Preheat oven to 250 degrees Fahrenheit (121.1 degrees Celsius). Combine the water, yeast, and sugar in a small bowl and let stand until bubbly -- about 8 minutes. Combine the flours and salt in a large, ovensafe bowl and warm in the oven for 5 minutes. Place the flour mixture and the yeast mixture in a food processor, turn it on and add the milk in a steady stream. If needed, add more water, 1 teaspoon at a time, until dough is smooth and supple. Place the dough in a large, oiled bowl, turning to coat all sides. Cover with a clean, damp kitchen towel and let rise in a warm, draft-free place until it doubles in volume -- about 1 hour. Punch the dough down, transfer it to a clean work surface, and knead for 3 minutes. Cover with a damp towel and let rest for 30 minutes.
Sprinkle a baking sheet with cornmeal and set aside. Divide the dough into 8 pieces, gently form each into a patty, and place the patties on the prepared baking sheet, turning to coat both sides lightly with cornmeal. Cover with a damp towel and let rest for 30 minutes.
Lightly oil a cast-iron skillet and heat over low heat. Place four muffins in the skillet and cook until the bottoms are golden brown -- about 15 minutes per side. Repeat with remaining four muffins. Store the muffins in an airtight container for three days, or freeze for up to one month. Serve toasted.
[source: Country Living]