5 Amazing Sun-dried Tomato Recipes

" " Sun-dried tomatoes can add a little kick to any recipe. See more pictures of heirloom tomatoes. iStockphoto.com /Rike

The season for fresh tomatoes has come and gone, but that doesn't mean you have to leave them behind entirely until next summer rolls around -- sun-dried tomatoes are available all year long. The practice of drying tomatoes for use throughout the winter began in Italy, where tomatoes were placed on the tile roofs of houses until the sun baked out almost all of their moisture. This process intensifies the tomato's natural tanginess, and preserves its inherent nutritional value; sun-dried tomatoes are a rich source of lycopene and vitamin C. Sun-dried tomatoes can be preserved either dry or in oil. Oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes are best kept in glass jars instead of tins, because the latter will give them an unpleasant metallic flavor.

You can enjoy sun-dried tomatoes, of course, on their own. But their intense flavor also makes them an excellent addition to countless recipes. Not sure where to start on your sun-dried tomato adventure? These five amazing sun-dried tomato recipes will tantalize your taste buds.