5 Shocking Places You're Loading Up on Sodium

When we hear 'sodium,' we most often think of salt. And from its use as currency to its everyday use in food, we love salt.

It's tough to eat healthy outside your own home. Heck, it's tough to eat healthy even when you cook every meal yourself. Unfortunately, many of the brands we love -- and the places that serve them -- offer up choices with surprisingly high sodium counts.

Over the course of a full day, we should consume no more than 1,500 to 2,400 milligrams (mg) of sodium, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. How much we actually consume -- on average, 3,436 to 3,712 mg per day, according to Huget -- is another matter entirely. That's more than double the recommended allotment.

Where are we getting all this sodium in our diets? You might be surprised to find out.